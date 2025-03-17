"This dude is a stud": Fans pumped over analyst's bold comparisons between Ohio State standout & Jahmyr Gibbs

College football fans are eager to see former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back TreVeyon Henderson in the NFL. Henderson finished his college career with a national championship, and analyst Todd McShay thinks he could be similar to Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs in the NFL.

On Sunday, McShay posted a video highlighting several of Henderson's plays from last season and said:

"I just can't stop thinking about TreVeyon Henderson in a Jahmyr Gibbs-type role in the NFL next season. ... This guy is gonna be special if utilized in the right role at the next level."

It's a bold comparison, as Henderson is projected to be a second or third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, many fans were sold and look forward to seeing how he does in the league.

"I could see the Bears trading back and picking up extra picks and then shocking some people by selecting Henderson with a later pick in the first," a fan wrote.

"This dude is a stud. Love the Gibbs comparison. He could end up being the best back in this class," another added.

Many fans think Henderson could be the best running back in the class, even if he isn't the first running back off the board.

"His ability to pick up a loose blitzing LB is next level. Very underrated trait of his that will help separate him from his peers," a fan wrote.

"Ya he's the perfect RB in today's NFL game 4 downs. Threat in the passing game, to the house every touch," another fan added.

Fans believe Henderson will be a star in the NFL and are hopeful their favorite team will draft the star Ohio State running back.

"Colts as a 1-2 punch with JT," a fan wrote.

"I would love to see the Raiders draft Henderson and Ollie Gordon," a fan wrote.

Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on 144 carries last season at Ohio State. He added 284 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air.

Where is Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson ranked among running backs?

The running back class in the 2025 NFL draft is considered to be one of the deepest in years. Although there may only be one or two running backs selected in the first round, several could be Day 1 starters in the NFL.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson as his fifth-ranked running back behind Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson and his OSU teammate, Quinshon Judkins.

CBS Sports, meanwhile, has Henderson as the fourth-best running back in the 2025 draft, ahead of Judkins but behind the other four.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

