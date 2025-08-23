"This dude is trash" - CFB fans roast Avery Johnson after Kansas State QB struggles massively vs. Iowa State

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson’s play against Iowa State in the first two quarters showed clear inconsistency. In Q1, despite scoring on a 10-yard rushing touchdown, Johnson could not generate much through the air, and the offense stalled without injured running back Dylan Edwards.In Q2, Johnson failed to convert a short-yardage situation, leading to a turnover on downs. Later in the quarter, he committed an intentional grounding penalty, which pushed the Wildcats out of field goal range.Even though Johnson completed a few passes, he could not find a good rhythm in the first half. He missed some chances, which kept Kansas State from getting into any real offensive flow until the second half. This led to fans on X roasting him at the time.“It's hilarious that Kansas State fans thought Avery Johnson was going to be an upgrade over Will Howard. This dude is trash. Glad Will upgraded and won a title last year!” a fan wrote.“‘Billy, this is Avery Johnson, he’s a dual threat quarterback in the prime of his CFB career, the only problem? He can’t throw a fucking football,’” another fan commented.More comments followed.“Avery johnson may be running back &amp; that’s okay,” a fan said.&quot;Imagine running Will Howard out of town so Avery Johnson could take over???” a fan commented.Avery Johnson improved in the second halfJohnson showed noticeable improvement in Q3 and Q4, settling into a better rhythm and making more confident decisions as the game progressed. In the third quarter, after an initial three-and-out, he strung together a drive with three straight downfield completions, helping push Kansas State into Iowa State territory.Though the drive ended on a failed fourth-down attempt, it was the beginning of better composure and accuracy in his play.His progress continued into the fourth quarter, where he led a more aggressive and efficient attack. He connected on a series of chunk plays, including passes of 17 and 24 yards to Jayce Brown and Garrett Oakley. Shortly after came a 37-yard touchdown pass to Brown that tied the game at 14.Later in Q4, with Kansas State trailing, Johnson threw a 65-yard touchdown to Jerand Bradley on a blown coverage by Iowa State, a huge play that kept the Wildcats in the game. While Iowa State held on to win 24-21, Johnson’s production was a back-and-forth kind of day, with the second half showing why Kansas State believes in his upside.