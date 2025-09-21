"This is embarrassing": Bill Belichick flamed by fans as GF Jordon Hudson cheers up UNC HC on sidelines at UCF game

Bill Belichick suffered the second loss of his tenure at North Carolina on Saturday. The Tar Heels were blown out by UCF, who handed them a 34-9 defeat at the FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, showcasing the team's struggle against Power conference schools.Belichick opened his era in Chapel Hill with a loss to TCU, but went on to secure a win over Charlotte and Richmond in the subsequent two weeks. His second loss in four games places a significant amount of uncertainty on the amount of success to be expected from him in 2025.While fans debate the result of the Week 4 game, one of the moments that has garnered a lot of discussion is the appearance of Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, on the sideline during the game. Hudson was pictured speaking to the coach on the sideline in Orlando.The relationship between Belichick and Hudson has generated a lot of attention over the months, especially since he took the North Carolina job. A series of incidents has placed the relationship in a bad light, igniting intense scrutiny from the media and the fans.The appearance of Jordon Hudson on the sideline on Saturday has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Her presence at the scene, especially when the team was losing, was considered embarrassing by many, sparking off negative comments from fans.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:TGR @thisGuyRonLINK@CollegeFBonX @french60wasp This is just disturbingSteve Ball @Steve___BallLINK@nocontextcfb This is embarrassingsteve @steve242448LINK@nocontextcfb She’s gotta be a distraction to him and the team, she shouldn’t be allowed on the sidelineNicole @NicoCoCoPaLINK@nocontextcfb What a distraction! She needs to be at the mall or nail salon.Jeff Gardenour @JMarkG1962LINK@CollegeFBonX Looks so awkward doesn’t it?Kari Absher 🐘 @karinsoilLINK@CollegeFBonX I’m embarrassed for both of themDevontez Walker defends Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationshipDevontez Walker has offered his honest opinion on the controversial relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. While their romance is often subjected to public scrutiny, the former UNC wide receiver has come to their defense.“I think it's a little crazy but the love is there,” Walker said to TMZ. “I don't have nothing against it. It seems like she's good for him. He loves her. She loves him. As long as they bring in wins and don't let that stuff affect the program!”However, former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman noted while discussing Belichick's romantic relationship that the coach always tells his players to avoid distraction. This is something many believe the coach has failed to do in his relationship with Hudson.“Everyone has their life outside of the sport,” Edelman told PEOPLE. “What he always told me is that we had to eliminate distractions. So, I don't know. You could take what you want with that. I remember getting yelled at for being a distraction, so I think we're all in the business of eliminating distractions. That's just from what I learned from him.”Bill Belichick will have to simultaneously navigate the scrutiny arising from his job and the relationship with Jordon Hudson for the next couple of months. While his presence has elevated to the level of attention on UNC, there are doubts about the results on the field.