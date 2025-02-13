"This essentially checks none of them.": CFB analyst has a blunt response to Matt Patricia reportedly joining Ohio State

College football fans had mixed reactions to the Ohio State Buckeyes' reported decision to hire Matt Patricia as the defensive coordinator. On Wednesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the program is considering hiring the former NFL coach.

Patricia's last position was a senior defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL 2023 season. Fans may also recall his time with the Detroit Lions when he was the head coach from 2018 to 2020. He struggled to lead the team for three seasons and had a 13-29-1 record during his career with the franchise until he was fired on Nov. 28, 2020.

On3's J.D. PicKell voiced his concerns on X (formerly Twitter) following Thamel's report.

"Of all the boxes I would have wanted checks as Ohio State's next DC. This essentially checks none of them.," PicKell tweeted.

Some fans have criticized Ohio State's decision on X. In contrast, others hope Patricia can help lead the team's defense and help the team win another College Football Playoff National Championship next year.

"Ah, the coach best known for winning 13 games......in 3 seasons.," a fan wrote.

"Don't get why people hate this hire. He's an experienced HC and was under Belichick for years. You think he won't have success at the college level?? Gimmie a break lol (Man facepalming emoji)," a fan wrote in support of Patricia.

"There goes ANY futures ticket with Ohio State to repeat.," another fan commented.

"No!!!!! Rip up the contract.," a fourth fan wrote.

"As a lions fan, i feel so bad for OSU," a fan replied.

"Time will tell, this will either go amazing or horribly wrong," another fan commented.

What does Matt Patricia add to the Ohio State Buckeyes next season?

Patricia's decision to join Ohio State could benefit the program with his experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. From 2012 to 2017, he was the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, helping the team win two Super Bowls.

Coach Ryan Day needed to find a new defensive coordinator after Jim Knowles decided to join the Penn State Nittany Lions. On Jan. 26, Knowles signed a three-year deal for around $3.1 million to join James Franklin's team.

Patricia could be a suitable replacement to help the Buckeyes compete with the best teams in the Big Ten. Although he didn't end his NFL career on a high note, his experience leading a defense could benefit Day's team.

The Buckeyes will kick off their 2025 season against the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 30.

