"This is FIREABLE offense": Clemson fans want Dabo Swinney fired after devastating 34-21 loss to Syracuse

Dabo Swinney recorded his worst start to a season on Saturday after Clemson suffered another loss. The Tigers fell 34-21 to Syracuse at home in Week 4, marking the third loss of the season, despite being considered a national championship contender during the offseason.

It's the first time Swinney has started a season with a 1-3 record at Clemson, indicating an all-time low for him at the program. It's also the first time the Tigers are starting the season with such a record in 21 years, as the season looks to be falling out of their hands very early.

The team opened the season with a loss to LSU before securing a win over Troy. A loss to Georgia in Week 3 created some concerns before that latest defeat complicated things. Dabo Swinney was seen emotional after the game and he reacted to that in his press conference.

“I’m human, man,” Swinney said. “I’m not a cyborg. It’s my life. I’ve been here 23 years. I love this place. I give this place the very best I’ve got every single day. I hurt. I’ve invested my life here. ... I feel the pain. It’s not just my pain. I feel everybody’s pain, but that comes with my job. I don’t run from that.”

Clemson's latest loss has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans, with many calling for Dabo Swinney to be fired. It marked the second time in three seasons that a widespread call among fans had emerged for his tenure at the program to come to an end.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

sinnergoat @ttennissinnerr FIRE DABO SWINNEY ITS OVER HE IS NOT FIT FOR TODAYS GAME.

dr.chef @tigersfan444 burn me at the stake….i don’t care. this is a FIREABLE offense from Dabo Swinney

Chris Postell @AeroPostey You gotta fire Dabo at this point..

Mr. Manyhats @MrManyhats I think Dabo Swinney has lost the team. When he came out last week on the podium and said "fire me, I'll be coaching somewhere, I won't be at the beach" That was probably the final straw.

𝕂𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕜 🕸️ @HoodiKodak Clemson should fire Dabo Swinney

Lucas Abebe @lucasabebe_ I can’t even defend this team fire Dabo swinney fire garret riley fire Cade klubnik fire the fucking mascot clemson football needs an entire new identity we need to weed the apathy plant from our program

Dabo Swinney believes his team will bounce back

Following the narrow loss to Georgia Tech in Week 3, Dabo Swinney expressed confidence in his team to overcome the storm and bounce back. In his press conference session on Tuesday, he highlighted how good they've been amid the criticism around their current form.

“All we've done is win," Swinney said. "We've won this league eight out of the last 10 years. Is that not good? I'm just asking. Is that good?

“To win your league eight out of 10 years, to go to the playoffs seven out of 10 years, be in four national championships, win it twice. Yeah, we're a little down right now. Take your shots. I've got a long memory. We'll be all right. We'll bounce back."

Despite his confidence during the week, the latest loss to Syracuse will see an increase in the scrutiny around his team. The Tigers now have a slim hope of returning to the College Football Playoff.

