  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This is FIREABLE offense": Clemson fans want Dabo Swinney fired after devastating 34-21 loss to Syracuse

"This is FIREABLE offense": Clemson fans want Dabo Swinney fired after devastating 34-21 loss to Syracuse

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:59 GMT
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Clemson - Source: Imagn

Dabo Swinney recorded his worst start to a season on Saturday after Clemson suffered another loss. The Tigers fell 34-21 to Syracuse at home in Week 4, marking the third loss of the season, despite being considered a national championship contender during the offseason.

Ad

It's the first time Swinney has started a season with a 1-3 record at Clemson, indicating an all-time low for him at the program. It's also the first time the Tigers are starting the season with such a record in 21 years, as the season looks to be falling out of their hands very early.

The team opened the season with a loss to LSU before securing a win over Troy. A loss to Georgia in Week 3 created some concerns before that latest defeat complicated things. Dabo Swinney was seen emotional after the game and he reacted to that in his press conference.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I’m human, man,” Swinney said. “I’m not a cyborg. It’s my life. I’ve been here 23 years. I love this place. I give this place the very best I’ve got every single day. I hurt. I’ve invested my life here. ... I feel the pain. It’s not just my pain. I feel everybody’s pain, but that comes with my job. I don’t run from that.”
Ad

Clemson's latest loss has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans, with many calling for Dabo Swinney to be fired. It marked the second time in three seasons that a widespread call among fans had emerged for his tenure at the program to come to an end.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Dabo Swinney believes his team will bounce back

Following the narrow loss to Georgia Tech in Week 3, Dabo Swinney expressed confidence in his team to overcome the storm and bounce back. In his press conference session on Tuesday, he highlighted how good they've been amid the criticism around their current form.

“All we've done is win," Swinney said. "We've won this league eight out of the last 10 years. Is that not good? I'm just asking. Is that good?
Ad
“To win your league eight out of 10 years, to go to the playoffs seven out of 10 years, be in four national championships, win it twice. Yeah, we're a little down right now. Take your shots. I've got a long memory. We'll be all right. We'll bounce back."

Despite his confidence during the week, the latest loss to Syracuse will see an increase in the scrutiny around his team. The Tigers now have a slim hope of returning to the College Football Playoff.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications