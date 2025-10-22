"This game could knock him out of playoffs": Paul Finebaum issues verdict on Brian Kelly's hot seat status before LSU takes on Texas A&M in Week 9

Brin Kelly is navigating through thin ice as college football enters the second half of the 2025 season. The LSU Tigers, who started the campaign with a spectacular win over the Clemson Tigers in the season opener, appear to be struggling in the latter weeks, with the most recent being against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8.

Ad

With this defeat, LSU has slipped in the leaderboard with two losses. This coming weekend, they will play Texas A&M at home and experts predict Kelly to come out victorious.

According to college football insider Paul Finebaum, it's a make-or-break game for the head coach to secure his job and keep the playoff aspirations alive. Being in the SEC comes with its own set of challenges and Kelly can't afford to lose at this point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Finebaum mentioned that Texas A&M shouldn't be a difficult matchup for LSU, especially after they defeated stronger opponents. However, the games in the following weeks could be a major roadblock in their playoff aspirations. And if LSU fails to make the postseason, Kelly's job security is in jeopardy.

“If the callers to our show yesterday had a vote he would be coaching for his job, but they do not yet. This is not the most critical Game of the Year,” Finebaum said on Wednesday’’s episode of Get Up.

Ad

NCAA Football: South Carolina at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

“Now, this game could knock him out of the playoffs. And remember, eight weeks ago, we were talking about CFP or bust for Brian Kelly. This would be loss number three, but it’s also an opportunity to beat a top-three team at home in front of those very, very disgruntled fans.

Ad

“But the problem for Brian Kelly, after this weekend, is two weeks from now at Alabama and then later in the season at Oklahoma. Should he lose this game and lose those two I don’t see he has a path for coming back next year,” he added.

Brian Kelly shares his takeaways after loss to Vanderbilt

It was a close game last weekend when Diego Pavia and his men handed Garrett Nussmeier and Co. a bitter loss of the season. The LSU defense struggled to stop Pavia and his men especially in the second half of the game.

Ad

While speaking to the reporters after the game, Kelly mentioned that he wished certain things could have been different.

“We had 49 offensive plays, and we needed to be better in scoring zones. We settled for field goals; they got touchdowns and also, defensively, we needed to get off the field in certain situations,” Kelly said on Monday.

If LSU manages to win each and every game in the coming weekends, Kelly might still be in contention for a playoff spot. This also gives them a real chance to contend for the national championship after six years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.