"This is getting ridiculous" "Absolutely stupid" - CFB fans blast NCAA over new one-time transfer portal window rule change

The NCAA Committee on Legislative Relief issued a new rule change on Wednesday, bringing in a one-time transfer portal window for "Designated Student-Athletes." The committee has issued a one-time waiver to allow Division I athletes, whose schools have placed them on the DSA, to enter the transfer portal from Monday until Aug. 5.
When fans on social media caught a whiff of the new one-time transfer portal for the DSAs, they slammed the NCAA.
"This is getting ridiculous," one tweeted.
"Transfer portal ruined the sport," another added.
"This is absurd!!" a third commented.
Some others were also left perplexed by the new one-time transfer portal window.
"What on earth are we trying to do here? Absolutely stupid for them to do this," a fan added.
"What and why?" one wrote.
"Just makes no sense," a user tweeted.
According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, there is no limit to the number of athletes a school can designate on the DSA list. However, the teams must submit their DSA lists by Sunday.
The DSAs will be free to transfer this summer in the one-time transfer portal window and “must be released from their contract prohibition” with their existing schools, per documents.
Why is the NCAA adding a one-time transfer portal window?
Since the House settlement was approved on June 6, many teams had to cut athletes due to the newly imposed roster limits. Since those athletes failed to make the rosters at their respective school teams, they can look to enter the one-time transfer portal window to find new teams.
Notably, an athlete can be placed on the DSA list if he/she was removed from the school's 2025-26 roster due to new roster limits or were an eligible member of a team in 2024-25. They can also make the list if he/she was recruited and assured by a school of a 2025-26 roster spot.
It will be interesting to see how the NCAA's newly introduced transfer portal works for the first time in the coming days.
