  • "This is going to be a disaster": Fans debate over Ryan Day's decision to pick Ohio State QB1 as Julian Sayin vs Lincoln Keinholz intensifies 

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 09, 2025 03:41 GMT
One of the biggest headaches for Ryan Day ahead of the 2025 college football season is selecting Ohio State's next starting quarterback. The coach faces the tough responsibility of naming Will Howard’s replacement between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

Day has expressed his goal to finalize the quarterback competition at least two weeks before the season opener against Texas. The Buckeyes coach made this known in a Thursday interview with the Big Ten Network during Ohio State's segment of the Big Ten Fall Camp Tour.

“I’d like to see them continue to compete throughout this week, maybe into next week,” Day said. “But you’d like to have an idea of who that guy’s going to be for at least a couple weeks heading into the first game.”
It’s been an intense battle between Sayin and Kienholz right from Spring camp, and that has continued since the Fall camp resumed. Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline described the benefit of the race as decision time draws nearer for Day.

“It’s a true battle, and they have that opportunity for one to make the other one better,” Hartline said via BuckeyeSports.com. “Competition can breed the best out of individuals. So if you really have a room or a position like that, it really allows you to maximize the individual. So good for the team, frankly.”
The timeline for naming the new Ohio State starting quarterback has generated a lot of debate among fans. While Sayin is believed to be the slight favorite, there's a strong chance it can fall anywhere.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans online:

Ryan Day describes Texas as a monster

Ryan Day knows what the challenge ahead of Ohio State looks like in the first game of the 2025 season. The Buckeyes welcome the Texas Longhorns to Columbus for a high-stakes game on Aug. 30. The Buckeyes' coach described the Longhorns as a “monster” to the Big Ten Network.

“Ultimately, guys have to step into new roles, and that’s the fun part of the journey. To see where this goes,” Day said via On3.com. “I really like the competitiveness of this group. I like the edginess of this group. We just need to continue to work and grow and have a great preseason.
“And we certainly know in this first game (that) we got a monster, so we have to make sure that every single day, every play, every meeting, is on point going into this first game. And then, as you go throughout the season, you have to build and grow, and that’s what’s exciting about this group.”
Ohio State saw off Texas in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff last season, securing a 28-14 victory to seal a spot in the championship game. Day and his team will hope to repeat the victory against the Longhorns as they embark on the journey to defend the national title.

How do you think the Ohio State Buckeyes will fare next season? Can they repeat their natty success? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

