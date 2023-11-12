"This is gonna get old" - Penn State player mocks Michigan on field with sign-stealing celebrations after 1st down stop

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Penn State Nitty Lions 24-15 in their crunch Week 11 clash on Saturday, Nov. 11. However, the game had its fair share of drama.

On Friday, the Big Ten announced that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would not be on the sidelines for the three remaining regular season games due to the sign-stealing scandal. The ongoing saga surrounding the Wolverines has grabbed headlines with many fans aiming cheeky digs at the team.

On Sunday, during Michigan's game against the Nitty Lions, Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton mocked the Wolverines while celebrating a tackle for a loss in the second half. However, it seemingly backfired as Michigan had the last laugh.

Dennis-Sutton mimicked the use of binoculars before taking down imaginary notes, aiming at Michigan's involvement in the scandal while celebrating at Beaver Stadium. Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were also quick to react to the incident.

"This is gonna get old, quick," one fan wrote.

"Maybe he can look at the scoreboard next," another fan suggested.

"Michigan is gonna hit them with a scoreboard celebration," a third person commented.

Michigan Wolverines dominate Penn State to maintain unbeaten record

The Michigan Wolverines may have had issues off the field, but they still cruised to a 24-15 win over the Nitty Lions at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Wolverines moved to a 10-0 record with the win this weekend, keeping their unbeaten streak alive.

Blake Corum had a productive day for the visitors, recording 145 rushing yards for two touchdowns. However, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy attempted only eight passes, completing seven of them for 60 yards.

Meanwhile, Penn State signal caller Drew Allar completed 10 of his 22 passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for an 11-yard score, but it wasn't enough to keep the hosts in the game.