"This is not gonna be perfect": Joel Klatt drops unfiltered take on Ryan Day's QB1 choice for Ohio State in 2025

Ohio State coach Ryan Day confirmed on Monday that Julian Sayin will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The decision drew mixed reactions from fans, but analyst Joel Klatt pointed out some of the issues that the Buckeyes could face.

Ad

On his "College Football Show" on Wednesday, Klatt opened up on Ohio State's offensive options and how Sayin can get the best out of his teammates.

Think of what they (Buckeyes) have on the outside," Klatt said (5:47). "They've got to feed Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and their new transfer tight end, Max Klare. These are important things, so you've got to have someone who really knows how to pull the trigger. And from what I've seen, Sayin is really that guy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Klatt added that the Buckeyes might also have a few hiccups with Sayin as their starting QB.

"Now, will there be growing pains with Sayin? Yeah, absolutely. There's no doubt. This is not gonna be perfect."

Ad

Sayin committed to Ohio State in 2024. He appeared in four games last season, but didn't see much action on the field since he was the backup to Will Howard.

Sayin completed five of 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown last season when Ohio State won the national title. Now, it will be interesting to see how he fares as the Buckeyes' QB1.

Ryan Day's Ohio State will open the 2025 season against Texas

Ohio State Buckeyes HC Ryan Day - Source: Getty

Ryan Day's Ohio State will open its 2025 regular season against Texas on Aug. 30. The Longhorns are ranked as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll's Top 25 preseason rankings.

Ad

Here's a look at the Buckeyes' full 2025 schedule (all times in ET):

Aug. 30 – Texas (Noon, FOX)

Sept. 6 – Grambling (3:30 p.m., BTN)

Sept. 13 – Ohio (7 p.m., Peacock)

Sept. 20 – Off

Sept. 27 – at Washington (TBD)

Oct. 4 – Minnesota (TBD)

Oct. 11 – at Illinois (TBD)

Oct. 18 – at Wisconsin (TBD)

Oct. 25 – Off

Nov. 1 – Penn State (TBD)

Nov. 8 – at Purdue (TBD)

Nov. 15 – UCLA (TBD)

Nov. 22 – Rutgers (TBD)

Nov. 29 – at Michigan (Noon, FOX)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place