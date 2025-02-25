"This is great news for Jaxson Dart": Rich Eisen sees the half glass full as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward sit out throwing at the Combine

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Shedeur Sanders will sit out of the NFL Scouting Combine and only participate in interviews. Speculation also has it that Cam Ward, who has been training with Sanders, is not expected to throw at the event in Indianapolis.

In a recent installment of the “Rich Eisen Show,” Eisen pointed out the positives of the news. The analyst believes Sanders and Ward sitting will place attention on other quarterbacks in Indianapolis, including Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

“This is great news for Jaxson Dart,” Eisen said (Timestamp 5:23). "Amazing news for Jalen Milroe, your guy Kyle McCord. Great news for them because we will be talking about those guys non-stop, all day on the Saturday coming up on NFL Network."

Rich Eisen unsure about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders’ draft posit

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are projected as the first two picks of the 2025 draft. However, Rich Eisen is sure about that possibility, as there's still much speculation on what the top two teams would do.

“I don't know if Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the clear top 2 picks of this year's draft," Eisen said (Timestamp 4:23). "Certainly since we're wondering what the Tennessee Titans are going to do. Certainly if we're wondering what the Cleveland Browns are going to do.”

“And could it be Abdul Carter first overall and the question is, 'is Shedeur even going to be the first Colorado Buffalo off the board?'”

There's a possibility that Travis Hunter will go off the board early in the draft. The two-way star will undoubtedly be a coveted pick in April, and one of the teams might be considering him.

Rich Eisen would love everyone to throw at the Combine

Being part of the broadcast crew, Rich Eisen would have appreciated seeing all quarterbacks throwing at the Combine.

“I want everyone to throw at the Combine,” Eisen said (Timestamp 0:05). “You know why? I sit there like it's a telephone for four straight days, talking about track and field essentially in a golf voice. And try to make it as interesting and compelling television as possible.”

This isn't the first time a top quarterback prospect in the draft has opted out of the Combine drills. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels opted out last year, while Bryce Young did not throw in Indianapolis in 2023.

