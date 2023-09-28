"This is a great time in your life" - 2X Super Bowl champ reminds Arch Manning of the beauty of college life amid uncertainties around QB1 spot

Arch Manning has started his college football journey with the Texas Longhorns this season. But even before he entered the world of college football, he started dealing with the pressure of being a Manning. According to his uncle, nothing comes above being a college student.

Arch is yet to feature for the Longhorns this year but was one of the most talked about freshmen even before the season kicked off. Be it his college commitment or his NIL deals, everything was under the microscope. And Eli Manning knows a thing or two about handling such fame at a young age.

So what advice does the two-time Super Bowl champion give his nephew? It is as simple as it gets.

Arch Manning reminded of the beauty of college life

Eli Manning recently revealed the one reminder he gave to his nephew Arch Manning before sending him off to Austin. The two-time Super Bowl champion wants the freshman Longhorns quarterback to not forget that he is still just a college student and he needs to make the most of the best days of his life

"I said, 'hey, just go in there and don't forget to be a college student. Don't forget that, hey, this is a great time in your life. And you're in college. You're at Austin,'" Eli recalled telling Arch in an interview to Yahoo Sports.

Eli also revealed the two things that he thinks are the best about life on the campus for an athlete. They are 'learning the game of football and being with your teammates'. Arch will surely enjoy his time as a Longhorn if he follows his uncle's advice.

Work to do to reach the QB1 spot

Arch Manning might have all the fame to deal with but he has a lot of work to do to become the QB1 for the Longhorns. QB1 currently belongs to Quinn Ewers, and he doesn't look like he is going to get off anytime soon.

The Longhorns have won all the four games they have played so far and nobody has so far threatened them in any way. So the best thing for Arch at the moment would be to become a student of the game and learn everything he can from the sidelines.

There is a lot of time for Manning to shine. His era will come soon and it is just a matter of what he does with his time before that era starts.