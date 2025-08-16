"This group is going to be really good": Brian Kelly gets honest about LSU's offensive line days before Clemson showdown

With LSU’s season opener against Clemson on the road scheduled for Aug. 30, Tigers coach Brian Kelly is still working to finalize his offensive line rotation. After losing four starters to the NFL, Will Campbell, Emery Jones Jr., Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier, the program is rebuilding the front five.Despite the turnover, Kelly is confident in the group he’s developing.“I've coached for a long time, and a lot of guys in the NFL, a lot of first round draft picks, I think I got a pretty good eye for what an offensive line looks like,” Kelly said during Friday’s media session. “This group is going to be really good. We don't have a Will Campbell, right? You know, he's the fifth pick in the draft, but we have five guys that play well together.”At the center of this new offensive line is Braelin Moore, a transfer from Virginia Tech.“It starts with the center,” Brian Kelly said. “Braelin Moore kind of sets up the rest of the group for success. His combination work is outstanding, his recognition of fronts, you know, getting us to be an elite offensive line. If you have a center that can kind of set the stage for that.”Moore came to Baton Rouge with plenty of experience, playing 28 games and starting 24 over three seasons with the Hokies. In 2024, he logged 741 snaps and was a cornerstone in Virginia Tech’s offensive front before transferring to LSU in December.Brian Kelly has four offensive line spots figured outThrough the first two weeks of fall camp, Brian Kelly and his staff have stuck with a consistent first-team unit during 11-on-11 drills. The current first-team lineup features Tyree Adams at left tackle, DJ Chester at left guard, Braelin Moore at center, Josh Thompson at right guard and Weston Davis at right tackle.The second-team group includes Carius Curne at left tackle, Paul Mubenga at left guard, Braden Augustus at center, Coen Echols at right guard and Brett Bordelon at right tackle. Based on camp performances so far, Adams, Moore, Thompson and Davis appear to have a hold on the starting job for Week 1 at least. The only spot still open is at left guard, where Chester and Mubenga are in a close battle as fall camp enters its final stretch.