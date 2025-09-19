"This guy is a competitor": Mario Cristobal opens up on Carson Beck's unreal impact at Miami ahead of Florida Gators faceoff in Week 4

The Miami Hurricanes have been on a spectacular ride this season as Mario Cristobal and the team have managed to win all three games since the beginning of the 2025 campaign. All thanks to star quarterback Carson Beck, who has been simply outstanding for the team with his accurate throws and flawless rushing skills. Head coach Mario Cristobal, who recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, had praise for the quarterback and explained how he managed to get the veteran out of Georgia in the offseason. When asked if Beck has succeeded in meeting the expectations, Christobal drew parallels between him and former Miami QB Cam Ward, who went No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft.Cristobal also explained Beck's ability to withstand pressure and make plays even in the clutch moments.“Well, three games in, we feel awesome about the progress. When you watch him on film, '23, he had a phenomenal year. '24, he did have a good year, but the pieces weren't quite in place like you had him in '23. We felt that our offensive line, our skilled players, and our running game, and then surrounding him with just a certain type of environment that he could really thrive in,” Cristobal said to McAfee on Thursday.&quot;The guy's a competitor. He's an awesome, awesome teammate. He's a natural leader. So far, it's working out pretty well. The leadership thing ---- I think the way people are talking about Cam Ward in Nashville right now, it radiates through everybody else. Same is the case with Beck,” he added.Carson Beck has a challenging schedule ahead in 2025 seasonEven though the Hurricanes managed to win three games in a row, the schedule gets tougher as they go deep into the season. This coming weekend, they will play Billy Napier’s Florida, followed by Florida State, Louisville, Stanford and SMU. The second half of the season gets even more challenging with Week 9 and Week 10 games against Syracuse and NC State.Beck and Co. will wrap up the 2025 season with a game against Pittsburgh on the road. If Miami intends to make the playoff, at least 11 wins would be necessary to find a spot in the extended 12-team field. Teams like Clemson would pose a challenge to the Hurricanes' pursuit of the ACC title but Cristobal appears confident to take down adversaries with Carson Beck at the helm.