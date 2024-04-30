"This guy is going to go crazy": Kool-Aid McKinstry claims Alabama QB Jalen Milroe will become the trailblazer in loaded 2025 NFL draft class

Kool-Aid McKinstry has lauded Jalen Milroe for his quarterback skills. The Alabama Crimson Tide saw 10 of their former players selected in the NFL draft after it wrapped up on Saturday.

According to cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is departing for New Orleans to play for the Saints, Jalen Milroe is a potential Heisman Trophy contender. McKinstry, who was picked 41st overall in the 2024 NFL draft, spoke highly of the signal-caller on Robert Griffin III's YouTube channel, expressing his belief that Milroe will have a breakout season in 2024.

“I think the guy is definitely gon go out this year and just go crazy. Heisman. ... I’m telling you, brah, I believe in him this much," McKinstry said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

McKinstry was on the show to discuss his path to the NFL and ended up praising Milroe's talent and athleticism. Robert also agreed with McKinstry and said that he has the potential to become a top NFL draft prospect in 2025. McKinstry himself was praised by his former coach, Nick Saban.

Jalen Milroe moves forward after controversial CFP playoff ending

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe faced a crucial fourth-and-goal play in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan. A low snap in the contest robbed Alabama of a potential game-winning play. Jalen Milroe, forced to scramble on a designed run-pass option, was stopped short by Michigan's defense.

While Milroe won't dwell on the "what-if" scenario of a perfect snap, he acknowledges the play's impact on his growth. The trust from coaches and teammates during that moment fueled his determination for the upcoming season.

During a recent appearance on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast released on Monday, Milroe acknowledged the coaches' trust in him on that final play, even if a low snap forced him to scramble. He views the experience as a chance for growth, a stepping stone on his path to redemption.

“This is probably one of the most impactful plays of our whole season, and the ball’s in my hand the last play of the game,” Milroe said. “That speaks a lot about our coaching staff believing in me. So I took it as a positive, although we came up short.

“After that game, when I went back to the hotel room, I reflected on the season, reflected on the game. That made me really see how confident they were with me.”

Milroe emphasized the team's hunger and shared goals. They're aware of the work needed but embrace the challenges ahead. He also shared how everyone believed in him.

"They believed in me so much," Milroe said. "The whole team, not just [the coaches]. When Coach Rees gave us that play call, no one was like, 'Man, why you calling that?' Everyone said, 'Alright, bet.'"

With a focus on improvement and a strong team bond, Alabama aims for a return to the College Football Playoff.