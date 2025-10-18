"This guy is Josh Allen of Johnny Manziels": CFB fans have wild reaction to Diego Pavia hitting Heisman celly after big win over LSU

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 18, 2025 20:16 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Vanderbilt - Source: Imagn

Diego Pavia led his Vanderbilt Commodores to an iconic victory over the LSU Tigers in week eight.

This is another standout performance for Pavia, which has been able to lead the once struggling Commodores to relevance. After the win, Pavia performed a Heisman Trophy like celebration.

Here is how fans reacted to this celebration.

These fans have compared Pavia to former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel.

"Diego Pavia really hit the Johnny Football cosplay mid-game 😭bro’s playing like he’s trying to resurrect 2013 Texas A&M energy all by himself.", said this fan.
"This guy is the Josh Allen of Johnny Manziels.", said another fan.
These fans have commented on Pavia's chances to win the Heisman Trophy.

"Bama ended that possibility two weeks ago little bro.", said this fan.
"Probably won't win a Heisman, but he is a dog.", said another fan.
"Not even a finalist.", said a third fan.

Finally, this fan have given their verdict on Vanderbilt's Playoff hopes with Pavia.

"Pavia taking vandy to the playoffs.", said this fan.
Diego Pavia's performance vs LSU

Diego Pavia was able to put into a impressive performance to lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 31-24 win over the LSU Tigers.

This improves the Commodores to a 6-1 record for the season, putting them into a good position to content for the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff.

Pavia threw for 160 yards and one touchdown, but also accounted for 86 rushing yards alongside two rushing touchdowns.

This performance was enough to beat Garrett Nussmeier's Tigers, and keep up the momentum that Pavia has been showing this season.

While this may not put him into contention for the Heisman Trophy, it will help his potential draft stock.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
