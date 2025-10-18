"This guy is Josh Allen of Johnny Manziels": CFB fans have wild reaction to Diego Pavia hitting Heisman celly after big win over LSU

Diego Pavia led his Vanderbilt Commodores to an iconic victory over the LSU Tigers in week eight.This is another standout performance for Pavia, which has been able to lead the once struggling Commodores to relevance. After the win, Pavia performed a Heisman Trophy like celebration.Here is how fans reacted to this celebration.These fans have compared Pavia to former Texas A&amp;M quarterback Johnny Manziel.&quot;Diego Pavia really hit the Johnny Football cosplay mid-game 😭bro’s playing like he’s trying to resurrect 2013 Texas A&amp;M energy all by himself.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;This guy is the Josh Allen of Johnny Manziels.&quot;, said another fan.These fans have commented on Pavia's chances to win the Heisman Trophy.&quot;Bama ended that possibility two weeks ago little bro.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Probably won't win a Heisman, but he is a dog.&quot;, said another fan.&quot;Not even a finalist.&quot;, said a third fan.Finally, this fan have given their verdict on Vanderbilt's Playoff hopes with Pavia.&quot;Pavia taking vandy to the playoffs.&quot;, said this fan. Diego Pavia's performance vs LSUDiego Pavia was able to put into a impressive performance to lead the Vanderbilt Commodores to a 31-24 win over the LSU Tigers.This improves the Commodores to a 6-1 record for the season, putting them into a good position to content for the SEC championship game and the College Football Playoff.Pavia threw for 160 yards and one touchdown, but also accounted for 86 rushing yards alongside two rushing touchdowns.This performance was enough to beat Garrett Nussmeier's Tigers, and keep up the momentum that Pavia has been showing this season.While this may not put him into contention for the Heisman Trophy, it will help his potential draft stock.