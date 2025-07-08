"This guy is such a loser" - CFB fans rip into UCF HC Scott Frost for throwing shade at Nebraska over previous stint

Scott Frost returned to UCF in December, beginning his second tenure with the program. He originally left UCF in 2017, after an impressive first stint where he guided the team to a 13-0 season, to take the head coaching job at his alma mater, Nebraska. However, his time with the Cornhuskers did not go as planned. After five difficult seasons and a 16-31 record, he was fired in 2022.

At the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, when asked what he learned from his time at Nebraska, Frost told The Athletic’s Chris Vannini:

“Don't take the wrong job. I said I wouldn't leave (UCF) unless it was someplace you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn't really want to do it. It wasn't a good move. I'm lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”

His comments did not sit well with fans and drew sharp criticism on X.

“Oh my God this guy is SUCH A LOSER,” a fan wrote.

“Damn he dissed his own Alma matter,” another fan said.

“Frost was a joke of a coach. It goes both ways, don’t hire the wrong coach who isn’t willing to work his butt off. I had high hopes for Frost, glad he is gone and we have coach Rhule now. Don’t miss anything about the Frost era at all. Hopefully he matured some,” one commented.

Similar comments continued.

“Correction: “don’t take the job you aren’t willing to put the effort in, and show up for,” a fan said.

“OUCH,” one wrote.

“Dude takes no accountability,” a fan commented.

UCF under Scott Frost

Scott Frost signed a five-year deal until the 2029 season with UCF in December. He originally coached the Knights from 2016 to 2017 and finished with a 19-7 record in two seasons.

The team had the highest-scoring offense in college football under Frost in 2017, averaging 48.2 points per game. The Knights won the American Athletic Conference title and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl to finish the season undefeated. This was a big step ahead after going 6-7 the year before.

With Scott Frost back in command, UCF hopes to return to the success the program enjoyed under his leadership.

