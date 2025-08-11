"This guy's hand is on everything," "Decent form as well": CFB fans impressed as Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman punts volleyball during practice

  • home icon
By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 11, 2025 01:40 GMT
94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game - Source: Getty
Marcus Freeman is preparing his Notre Dame team for the 2025 college football season. The coach led the Fighting Irish to the national championship game last season and are hoping to go all the way to claim the ultimate prize next season.

The Irish will need to ensure everything is in place on offense, defense and special teams before the season opens to start on the right track. All evidence points to Freeman and his staff working towards that as their season opener against Miami approaches.

A video out of Notre Dame’s fall camp on Saturday is a testament to Marcus Freeman's commitment and effort toward preparing his team. The coach was seen punting with volleyballs in practice to give the Fighting Irish punt blockers a look.

Trending
The clip of Freeman punting volleyballs has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Marcus Freeman highlights the factor that will determine the starting quarterback

Marcus Freeman has not picked Notre Dame's starting quarterback. The coach made it known during his media availability at the fall camp on Thursday that consistency will be a key factor in naming the replacement for Riley Leonard.

“Again, it’s gonna be consistency,” Freeman said. “I’ve always said that they will determine who’s your starting quarterback. We want to see guys that are consistent. We want our quarterbacks, all of them, to be consistent. But who can be the most consistent? Who can take care of the football and who can continue to keep our offense moving forward? Again, that play is happening consistently.
“So, I’ve always said that they will determine the starting quarterback. But today was day one. We’ll grade it every day and we’ll put them in similar challenging situations and rotate between groups. At some point, when a starter has to be named, we’ll name one.”

Redshirt freshman CJ Carr and redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey are considered the two frontrunners for the starting job following the departure of Steve Agnelli after spring camp.

Graduate Tyler Buchner and true freshman Blake Hebert also have an outside chance of leading the Fighting Irish offense next season.

