"This is out of hand": CFB fans call out Nico Iamaleava for missing Tennessee practice amid NIL talks

Nico Iamaleava has been the talk of the town this week amid his negotiations with Tennessee over a new NIL deal. However, the quarterback missed a spring training practice session on Friday amid talks of potentially demanding a reported $8 million contract, sparking wild reactions from fans on social media.
Some pointed out that Iamaleava was being disrespectful to Tennessee by skipping practice.
"This is not what NIL was built for. I’m for players getting paid but this is out of hand." one wrote.
"We got holdouts in CFB 🤦🏾♂️" another added.
"Bro not even that good to begging for a “contract”😂 " a third said.
Some also suggested that the NIL for college athletes has taken away some gloss around the sport.
"What happened to the game I love," one wrote.
"We are witnessing an implosion in Knoxville." a user commented.
"A collegiate hold out is wild, and if it can happen at Tennessee it can happen anywhere," one said.
While there have been no confirmed reports on why Iamaleava missed practice, many believe that it could be because of a possible breakdown in the QB's contract talks with Tennessee.
After skipping practice, Nico Iamaleava might have hinted at a transfer away from Tennessee
After missing practice, some reports have suggested that Nico Iamaleava might consider a transfer away from Tennessee. Per On3's Pete Nakos, Iamaleava is on course to make between $2.2 million to $2.5 million this season. However, he wants a deal worth around $8 million.
If Tennessee fails to agree on an NIL deal with Iamaleava in the coming weeks, there is a possibility that he could leave the Vols for a program that can match his monetary demands.
In his sophomore year last season, Iamaleava posted 2,626 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions for the Vols. He also rushed for three TDs and led the program to a 10-3 record as Tennessee made the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Now, it remains to be seen whether the Vols will give in to Iamaleava's alleged demands.
