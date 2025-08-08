"This is horrible. Vandy above Auburn": CFB fans have wild reaction to latest SEC power rankings just weeks before 2025 season

The college football season is quickly approaching and the SEC will be one of the most closely watched conferences this season. The conference is expected to be competitive as ever, with several teams in contention for the title and College Football Playoff spots.

On Thursday, On3 posted ESPN's preseason SEC power rankings. While there were some teams that slotted into their expected positions, like Texas in the No. 1 slot, there were others that caused a bit of confusion. Notably, Vanderbilt landing at No. 14 surprised some people.

On3 @On3sports NEW: Preseason SEC Power Rankings💪 (via ESPN) https://t.co/5EZq1temhx

This led to fans having a big reaction in the comments on X, with many calling for changes to the power rankings.

"Holy **** this is horrible. Vandy above Auburn," one fan wrote.

"UF at 9 is too low. They are going to surprise a few teams this year," one fan commented.

"As a usc fan I feel disrespected, and I would understand if mizzou fans feel disrespected too," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Alabama in front of LSU is laughable. Alabama is 1-3 in their last 4. All good. You'll see. I'm sure when Alabama goes 8-4 this year, they'll rank them top 5 again in 26," one fan wrote.

"These aren’t power rankings, these are predicted conference standings based on schedules…. Learn the difference," one fan commented.

"I would have put A&M ahead of LSU. They are returning their offensive line, QB, and running backs. This includes Ruben Owens who missed last year," one fan added.

The Texas Longhorns sit at the top of the ESPN SEC power rankings

In looking at the ESPN SEC power rankings, it is clear that there are some bold picks throughout the list. However, the top of the list does not seem too odd. The Texas Longhorns rank at the top of the list, which appears to be a consensus among SEC analysts.

After an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal last year, the Longhorns are poised to contend for the national championship again. Similarly, the Georgia Bulldogs being the No. 2-ranked team should not be a surprise. While the Bulldogs lost their starting QB, Carson Beck, the team has always been a contender with Kirby Smart at the helm, and that is unlikely to change.

Vanderbilt coming in at No. 14 surprised many fans. After their strong season, including an upset win over Alabama, many fans expect the Commodores to be more competitive in the SEC this year.

