"This is what I asked for": Kenny Minchey hypes up fierce QB battle with Notre Dame counterpart CJ Carr

Notre Dame is gearing up for a fierce competition between sophomore Kenny Minchey and freshman CJ Carr for the starting quarterback position. Both quarterbacks have shown mixed results in the initial practices.Even with the spotlight on one of the most anticipated quarterback competitions in college football, Minchey remained composed when discussing the challenge on Monday:&quot;I would say no because I just feel like I've been preparing for this my entire life. So If I were to get nervous now, I mean, this is what I asked for. So I can't get too mad about what's on my plate.&quot;Speaking with Tina Nguyen of Fox 32 Chicago, Marcus Freeman made clear what he wants in the Minchey vs. Carr battle:&quot;More than anything, consistency. We want to see them consistently make the right decision, consistently take care of the ball.&quot;I'm not so much worried about the outcome and how many completions and how many yards as much as are you consistently making the right decisions and are we taking care of the football?&quot;Many expected Carr to take the lead in the 2025 season, but Minchey receiving the bulk of first-team reps has made the competition more interesting. Minchey entered Notre Dame as ESPN’s No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.Kenny Minchey offers confidence despite limited experienceNotre Dame has relied on seasoned transfer quarterbacks in the last few years, including Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman. Meanwhile, Kenny Minchey has spent time learning behind the scenes, running the scout team and observing the program’s approach to veteran leadership.Minchey is now facing the sweet challenges of stepping into the spotlight.“You're playing against the best defense in the country every single day, coming straight from high school,” Minchey said (via the Irish Sports Daily). “It's a very hard thing to do, especially with then Al Golden and now Chris Ash. You're seeing different looks every day. Once you're in the fire, the more times you're in the fire, that's when you get better.&quot;Minchey has logged just three career pass attempts and two rushes, but his confidence is unwavering.&quot;I'm capable. I believe I'm the best quarterback in the country,&quot; he said on Friday, following the second fall practice, according to On3’s Jack Soble.Notre Dame is set to kick off its 2025 season on Aug. 31 at Miami.