"This is what I love about Coach Prime" - CFB world unites against hatred and praises Deion Sanders for his heartfelt concerns for Henry Blackburn

Deion Sanders has been able to turn the Colorado Buffaloes football program around in a short period of time. After finishing 1-11 last season, the Buffaloes are undefeated through their first three games in 2023 and ranked 19th in the nation.

Prime Time recently showed another example of why he is a coach whom players love to compete for as he shared concerns regarding Colorado State Rams safety Henry Blackburn.

Despite a hit that injured two-way CU star Travis Hunter, which many fans viewed as dirty, Sanders stood up for Blackburn:

"This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL. He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win. Someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. Very unfortunate.

"I’m saddened if there is any of our fans on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not, but that kid was just playing the best of his ability, and he made a mistake. So, I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis, he’s forgiven him. Let’s move on. But that kid does not deserve that."

He later added:

"Let’s pray for that kid, man. That’s absurd for people to be threatening him. I don’t mind getting death threats. I get them every week. But a kid, that’s not good."

How did fans react to Deion Sanders' comments?

Fans praised Deion Sanders for his ability to forgive Henry Blackburn despite a hit that will likely keep Travis Hunter out of marquee matchups against the No. 10-ranked Oregon Ducks and No. 5-ranked USC Trojans.

"This what I love about Coach prime, he’s genuine in his words," @Kbez23 tweeted

@BlackManThurr called out those who claim Sanders is all about himself:

"Yeah, definitely something that someone who is all about them would say and do....#coachprime"

@Grich31Richard believes that even those who dislike Sanders should respect his comments:

"Now he has gained a lil more respect from some detractors for standing up for that young man"

@OMJ327 wrote that his leadership will lead to more recruits joining the program:

"One more reason parents will send their sons to his program, for coaching and teaching."

@VanzandtTom said that Deion Sanders should not be receiving death threats either:

"It’s not okay for Deion to be getting those threats either! I’m passionate about sports. But there is a line and too many people cross it."