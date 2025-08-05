"This isn’t going to be an easy victory": CFB insider predicts massive upset in CJ Carr vs. Kenny Minchey battle for Notre Dame's QB1 

A college football insider has predicted a tougher contest for Notre Dame's starting quarterback job between CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey. A to Z Sports’ Ryan Roberts analyzed the quarterback situation in a recent report, projecting a different course of events than many fans are expecting.

Ad

Roberts noted that while Carr is the favorite to lead the Fighting Irish offense in the coming season, it won’t be handed to him easily.

“One thing we’re seeing that is true is that redshirt freshman CJ Carr isn’t perfect," Roberts said. "Unfortunately, there are some who have decided that Carr is the golden child and can do no wrong, and those are just unrealistic expectations…

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, Carr is still the slight favorite, but Kenny Minchey has a very real chance here. This isn’t going to be an easy victory for Carr, unlike what some people believe, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Minchey pulled an upset in the end," he added.

CJ Carr redshirted his freshman season in 2024, playing in just one game as Riley Leonard’s backup. With Leonard gone to the NFL, Carr got his first real chance at competing for the role of primary quarterback for Notre Dame.

Ad

A redshirt sophomore, Kenny Minchey has similarly seen limited playing time as a Fighting Irish since enrolling in 2023. A four-star prospect out of high school, Minchey has all the potential needed to lead an offense, giving Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman a tough choice to make.

Marcus Freeman considering a dual-quarterback system for CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey

Freeman has mentioned the idea of exploring a dual-quarterback offense to fit Carr and Minchey in.

Ad

“Absolutely. You’re going to look for any way to help your team win. If that means you use two quarterbacks for certain situations, then you’re going to find a way to use two quarterbacks," Freeman said via On3.com. "There might be two quarterbacks on the field at the same time. Who knows? Creativity is so important, and we have some creative football coaches and players here that we’ll come up with the right plan.”

Ad

Carr has indicated he's open to the idea. He stated that while it's not up to him to decide, he can work with it in the team's best interest:

“That’s not really up to me. It’s whatever the coaches come to think is the best way for, you know, the team to win.”

The Fighting Irish are on the road for their season opener at Miami on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.