"This isn’t about the past": Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman outlines the Fighting Irish's mentality toward the national championship game

Marcus Freeman has been one of the most intriguing stories in the 2024 college football season. Against the odds, he's led Notre Dame to the national championship game where it will face Ohio State. The game is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ahead of the national championship game on Monday night, Marcus Freeman has made it clear that the past games between the two won't have any influence on the encounter. The Fighting Irish have lost their last six games to the Buckeyes, including two in the last two seasons.

“I’ve told the team all week, this isn’t about the past, this isn’t about where I went to school, this isn’t about the two previous games, this is about the opportunity right in front of us,” Freeman said on Saturday.

“That’s what you’ve got to understand, where this program is now and who we have, it’s about putting these guys in a position to have success and do what they do well. Same thing with Ohio State. Their team this year and what they’re doing right now is different than the team we played last year and two years ago.”

Marcus Freeman will be going against his alma mater in the championship game. The coach spent his college football playing career at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008, where he appeared in 51 games, including 37 starts.

Marcus Freeman plays down NFL transition amid Chicago Bears link

Ahead of the highly anticipated national championship game, Marcus Freeman has been touted as a candidate for the Chicago Bears’ job. However, the coach made it known that he isn't thinking about transitioning into the NFL following his recent success in South Bend.

“You know how busy we’ve been preparing for this opportunity. Here’s the reality, is that with team success comes individual recognition. To hear that the Bears have interest, it’s humbling. It’s the NFL. But it’s also a reminder that with team success comes individual success.

“I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been on getting this team prepared for every opportunity we have in front of us. Probably not the answer you’re looking for, but that’s the answer you’re going to get.”

Marcus Freeman is looking to lead Notre Dame to its first national championship since 1988. That's despite being an underdog for the encounter slated for Monday night. The Fighting Irish are on a 13-game winning streak and they'll fancy their chance of staging an upset in Atlanta.

