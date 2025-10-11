  • home icon
"This is a Jalen Hurts stat": Alabama fans have wild reaction to Kalen DeBoer's insane record in black hoodie

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 11, 2025 21:40 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Georgia - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alabama at Georgia - Source: Imagn

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Missouri Tigers on Saturday to improve their record to 5-1. This signifies a turnaroud from Kalen DeBoer's team, who opened the season with a defeat to the Florida State Seminoles.

After the win, DeBoer was interviewed by ESPN. During this interview, an interesting graphic appeared on the screen, giving us a unique look at DeBoer's tenture in charge of the Crimson Tide.

Here is how fans reacted to this moment.

These fans cannot believe that this is an actual metric used by ESPN.

"CTESPN comes up with the dumbest fucking stats…", said this fan.
"This is a Jalen hurts stat.", said another fan.
"You’re telling me there’s someone checking what coaches are wearing each game😂😭who tf doing this….", said a third fan.
"What a graphic.", said this fan.

These fans like the black hoodie stat.

"I like the narrative. The black hoodie has history..", said this fan.
"I better not see this mf in another damn color on Saturday or possibly a single Monday in January. Every other day he can wear what he wants.", said another fan.
Why bring up Kalen DeBoer's hoodie?

While mentioning what color of hoodie a coach is wearing at certain games may seen completely random, the mentioning of this after the Alabama-Missouri game does make some sense.

This is due to comments made by Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz this week during one of DeBoer's press conference where he said the following:

"Hey, Kalen. Are you gonna wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?"
It turns out this "black hoodie of death" may be a massive omen for the opposition team after this week.

The win today is the 12th time that DeBoer has won in the black hoodie. His time with the Crimson Tide has not been the best, but this hoodie seems to be leading them to win. If he wears this for the rest of the season, there is a chance (based on his previous performances in the hoodie) that the Crimson Tide could win another national championship.

