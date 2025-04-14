“This is our Jeremiah Smith”: Florida Gators hype up 4-star WR as he steals the limelight during Orange & Blue game

Florida Gators fans believe they have something special in four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson.
Wilson was a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 and was the 50th-ranked player and eighth-ranked receiver. He could have a big role in the Gators' offense in 2025 as a true freshman.
At the Gators' spring game, Wilson shined as he showed off his catching ability by making highlight-reel catches.
After the game, Gators fans were sold that Wilson would be a key member of the team in 2025.
"This one is gonna be a match-up nightmare this year. SO GLAD, this young man is A Gator," a fan wrote.
"This is our Jeremiah Smith," a fan added.
Wilson is from Tampa, Florida, and is a 6-foot-3 receiver who can use his size to help him catch passes.
"Billy looking smart passing up all of those transfer WRs to use all the bread on this guy," a fan added.
"Nobody want to play the Lagway led Gators this fall," a fan wrote.
Fans believe the Gators offense can be potent, led by DJ Lagway at quarterback and Wilson as one of the top receivers.
"That boy going be a problem," a fan wrote.
"Yeah he bout to eat," a fan added.
Wilson ended up leading the Florida Gators in the Orange & Blue Game. He ended up recording 10 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
Florida coach Billy Napier praises Dallas Wilson
Dallas Wilson is expected to be a focal point of the Florida Gators offense, especially after his Blue & Orange Game showing.
After the game, Napier praised Wison for his football intelligence and his ability to catch passes.
"I think the ball went his direction today. I think we were able to take advantage of the match-ups, the situations. He made some plays and not all those were routine. I thought some of those were really impressive," Napier said, via 247Sports.
"He's a big, physical player, you know? And I think the toughness that he showed in practice I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information and obviously you don't produce like that today unless you're been really working hard, so he's had a good offseason and when given opportunities today, I thought he took full advantage of it. So we've seen a lot of that in practice."
Wilson will be part of a receiver room that features Khaleil Jackson, Michael Sturdivant, Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, and TJ Abrams, among others.
The Gators will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against LIU. Florida has notable games against Miami, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Tennessee.
Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.