"This is what Jerry Jones meant by 'all-in'" - College hoops fans react to Cowboys owner reportedly offering commits double money to play for Arkansas

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been known to do a lot of things to win, and it apparently goes beyond the NFL. Jones, a booster at Arkansas, is reportedly offering Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball recruits double in NIL money to join the Razorbacks, per Trilly Donovan on his Discord server.

Expand Tweet

Per the report, Jones is backing new Arkansas coach John Calipari in his pursuit of landing new talent at the program. Calipari joined the Razorbacks from Kentucky earlier this month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news caught the attention of fans on X, who have been sharing their thoughts on the matter.

"Bro has to focus on his own team," one person stated.

Expand Tweet

"This is what Jerry Jones meant by 'all-in.'"

"His approach has worked so well for the Cowboys. I'm sure this will transfer right over," another user wrote.

Jerry Jones is also a University of Arkansas graduate, and with coach John Calipari taking over, it would make sense for some of his Kentucky recruits to enter the transfer portal and join him. And for boosters like Jones to back their school in whatever way possible.

"Can't even deny it, having the Walmart people, Tyson foods, and Jerry Jones as your boosters is next level," this fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"It's all pay to play anymore. It literally has little to nothing to do with the coach, school, facilities, etc. If you can drop the bags, you will get the player. $300k at this school or $600k at that school. Kids going to choose the dime every single time. If the NCA doesn't do something about NIL, it's going to completely ruin college athletics," another fan posted.

"Jerry Jones is All In with Arkansas," one post read.

While there is nothing illegal about the reported offer of doubling what players are making on their name, image and likeness, it certainly will be interesting to see how the NCAA responds to this report.

Also Read: "Why wouldn't you be interested?" Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek reportedly pursued former Kentucky HC John Calipari during 2024 March Madness

What does this report mean for John Calipari and Arkansas Razorbacks basketball?

While the Jerry Jones report may be viewed differently depending on which side of things you are on, it is difficult to argue that this is not good for college basketball players. It has always been known that the University of Arkansas has had some wealthy donors and graduates, but this is the first time they can flaunt their pocketbooks.

It is also important to remember that this is just a report, and neither Jerry Jones nor any other donor has come out and publicly commented. If we go under the assumption that the report is true, this just shows how quickly a college program in any sport can turn around.

The Arkansas Razorbacks finished last season 16-17 and are ready to accumulate as many talented players as possible and create a potential powerhouse. With coach John Calipari showcasing the ability to build a competitive program, some players will make the flip and join the coach who recruited them.

Also Read: 5 reasons why John Calipari's Arkansas transition will create seismic shifts in college basketball landscape

Poll : Is there something wrong if Jerry Jones pays for Kentucky recruits? Yes No 2 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback