“This kid is a freak athlete” — CFB fans stunned by Colorado star Travis Hunter’s unbelievable catch during matchup against NDSU

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter proved to be a key player in their Week 1 victory against ND State. Despite being an FCS team, ND State proved to be a tough opponent for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs in their season opener at home. However, Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders showcased their brilliance on the field to help the Buffs overcome the tough challenge.

One particular touchdown catch Hunter made against ND State became the talk of the town. In the fourth quarter of the game, ND State was just four points shy of catching up with Colorado.

However, Shedeur Sanders made a 3-yard pass to Hunter, who used his athleticism and agility to make the difficult catch. The play helped the Buffs secure the victory for the night.

Fans took to social media to share their impressions about the unbelievable touchdown that helped Coach Prime's team begin their Big 12 journey on a winning note. One fan wrote that the two-way star is on his own level:

"This kid is a freak athlete now."

Another fan believes Hunter is going to be one of the top picks in the NFL draft:

"He's incredible and will be one of the top picks in the draft!."

This fan stated that Hunter could make that catch because of his dedication to the game:

"He caught it because he works harder than anyone else."

One fan wrote that Hunter should be awarded the Heisman trophy:

"I've seen enough, Travis Hunter for the Heisman."

This fan stated that Hunter was chosen as one of the cover athletes of EA College Football 25 for his incredible talents:

"Travis Hunter is one of the three cover athletes in CFB 25 for a reason! Travis Hunter is apart of the low percentage who can complete that catch and it was a TD."

Travis Hunter's Week 1 stats

As a two-way player, Hunter proved to be an asset on both offense and defense. He led Colorado's offense with 132 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and seven receptions. Hunter was the game-changer for the Buffs and recorded the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave Coach Prime's team the victory.

On defense, Hunter played 43 snaps and recorded three tackles on the field. After showcasing his talents in week 1, Hunter is considered to be a part of the Heisman conversation. Coach Prime and the Buffs have a tough road ahead. After last season's 4-8 disappointment, they will be aiming to at least qualify for the bowl games this season.

