"This kid sucks": Fans shut down latest Drew Allar prediction as James Franklin builds hype around Penn State QB

College football fans seem to disagree with the hype around Drew Allar and Penn State this season.
College football analyst Adam Breneman claimed Penn State is a legit national championship contender and Allar has the making to go first overall.
After the prediction, college football fans seemed to disagree.
"Every year, Penn State gets hyped with “this is their year”. Everyone needs to stop that crap. Let them play the games let them prove it on the field," a fan wrote.
"In the Nittany Lions 6 games v ranked opponents in 2024, Allar was horrible: surpassed 200 yds passing in only 1 of those games (Oregon); team went 3-3; Allar passed for just 6 TDs in 6 games, with all 6 of those TDs in 2 games. Tossed terrible INT to lose ND game. He's overrated," a fan added.
As many fans pointed out, Allar struggled against the elite teams last season, so they don't think he deserves the hype.
"if PSU fails to win a big game this year, the “overrated” comments will actually be justified," a fan wrote.
"We shall see. This is PSU best chance to beat Ohio State," a fan added.
Allar opted to return to Penn State to build up his draft stock and try and help Penn State win the title.
"There’s no chance he wins the heisman. They will be a run heavy team," a fan wrote.
"Not as long as Franklin is coach," a fan added.
Allar went 262-for-394 for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions last season.
James Franklin praises Drew Allar for returning
Drew Allar opted to return to college football, and Penn State coach James Franklin is excited about it.
Franklin says Allar has unfinished business and is excited to see him ball out this season.
“I’m just proud of him. Drew has made tremendous growth every single year, all the way back to recruiting," Franklin said, via Yahoo... "He’s made significant leaps every year and we expect him to take another significant leap this year.
"Most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice last year and he decided to come back to school. Unfinished business, collectively, as a team, but also as an individual. I’m a big Drew fan."
Allar enters the season with the fifth-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +1600.
Penn State opens its season on Aug. 30 against Nevada.
