"This kinda weird behaviour": Fans call out Michigan fan's bizzare gesture with Ryan Day on streets

A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral this week after pulling a bold stunt on Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in New York City. The fan pretended to pose for a photo with Day outside a popular steakhouse but suddenly taunted him with a "four-bomb" before running away.

As the two lined up for the picture, the Michigan supporter loudly declared his allegiance.

“Go Blue, baby! 4-0! Oh, let’s go Blue, baby… extend them!” he chanted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Day, caught off guard, handled the moment with a smile and walked away unfazed.

The Wolverines recently extended their dominance over the Buckeyes, securing a 13-10 win in Columbus to cap off a four-game win streak. While Michigan fans reveled in the victory, some college football followers found the stunt questionable.

“Idk, this is kinda weird behavior,” one fan reacted.

“Bro and Ryan Day actually seemed happy to see the guy nah come on bruh im a michigan fan this shi a new low,” another wrote.

“Props to UM fans. Never seen anybody celebrate 8-5 like that in CFB,” one wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

“This weird behavior sorry,” one wrote.

“"Extend him" is crazy,” another wrote.

“As a Miami Hurricanes fan I would rather lose to FSU and win the natty then beat them and not win the natty,” a fan wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram

Either way, the viral clip has only added fuel to the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

Ryan Day’s golf cart crash sparks viral frenzy

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was involved in another funny incident after the Buckeyes' national title win over Notre Dame. As Day, quarterback Will Howard, and linebacker Cody Simon headed to their postgame press conference, their golf cart slammed into a wall when the driver miscalculated a turn.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, everyone was fine, laughing off the mishap immediately. The scene quickly reminded fans of a classic moment from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), where the character gets a cart stuck in a tight hallway.

Day embraced the hilarity of the incident, joking about it on Monday night in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I said, ‘We’re in an Austin Powers movie right now,” Day recounted.

The moment capped off a historic season for Day, who led Ohio State to a first national championship in the new 12-team playoff format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place