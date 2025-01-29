  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "This kinda weird behaviour": Fans call out Michigan fan's bizzare gesture with Ryan Day on streets

"This kinda weird behaviour": Fans call out Michigan fan's bizzare gesture with Ryan Day on streets

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:38 GMT
Fans call out Michigan fan
Fans call out Michigan fan's bizzare gesture with Ryan Day on streets. (Image credits: (Imagn)

A Michigan Wolverines fan went viral this week after pulling a bold stunt on Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in New York City. The fan pretended to pose for a photo with Day outside a popular steakhouse but suddenly taunted him with a "four-bomb" before running away.

As the two lined up for the picture, the Michigan supporter loudly declared his allegiance.

“Go Blue, baby! 4-0! Oh, let’s go Blue, baby… extend them!” he chanted.
also-read-trending Trending

Day, caught off guard, handled the moment with a smile and walked away unfazed.

The Wolverines recently extended their dominance over the Buckeyes, securing a 13-10 win in Columbus to cap off a four-game win streak. While Michigan fans reveled in the victory, some college football followers found the stunt questionable.

“Idk, this is kinda weird behavior,” one fan reacted.
“Bro and Ryan Day actually seemed happy to see the guy nah come on bruh im a michigan fan this shi a new low,” another wrote.
“Props to UM fans. Never seen anybody celebrate 8-5 like that in CFB,” one wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram
“This weird behavior sorry,” one wrote.
“"Extend him" is crazy,” another wrote.
“As a Miami Hurricanes fan I would rather lose to FSU and win the natty then beat them and not win the natty,” a fan wrote.
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

Either way, the viral clip has only added fuel to the intense Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

Ryan Day’s golf cart crash sparks viral frenzy

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was involved in another funny incident after the Buckeyes' national title win over Notre Dame. As Day, quarterback Will Howard, and linebacker Cody Simon headed to their postgame press conference, their golf cart slammed into a wall when the driver miscalculated a turn.

Fortunately, everyone was fine, laughing off the mishap immediately. The scene quickly reminded fans of a classic moment from Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), where the character gets a cart stuck in a tight hallway.

Day embraced the hilarity of the incident, joking about it on Monday night in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I said, ‘We’re in an Austin Powers movie right now,” Day recounted.

The moment capped off a historic season for Day, who led Ohio State to a first national championship in the new 12-team playoff format.

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी