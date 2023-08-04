"This league is done": CFB Insider lists reason why the Pac-12 is falling apart, mocks Apple streaming being the conference's only media deal option

The Pac-12 appears to be on the verge of a major collapse as the conference has been hit hard by realignment. They remain the only Power Five conference without a long-term media rights deal as the season nears opening weekend. College football television and radio personality Paul Finebaum recently appeared on ESPN's First Take where he shared that the conference may be done:

"They're in worse shape than anyone right now, Stephen A. I don't know if they'll be around. I mean, you're talking about a league that is floating away and you can't stop it. The University of Arizona is having a board meeting later on. What have they heard that would encourage them to want to stay?"

Finebaum continued by discussing the deal offered to the Pac-12:

"The commissioner the other day presented a television plan, and no disrespect to Apple. Hey, we've all got iPhones, but if Apple streaming is your best option, while the Big 10 has three networks, Fox, CBS and NBC and the SEC is about to be married exclusively to ESPN and Apple is your best option."

"It's not like Apple is coming in and saying, 'You know we're offering you tens of hundreds of millions of dollars.' They're saying, 'Depending on how many people sign up'... Somebody just turned the lights out, this league is done."

Check out Paul Finebaum's comments on the Pac-12 below (starting at the 5:10 mark):

While the Pac-12 is down to just nine programs, that could significantly change as soon as the end of the week. Several schools have set up Board of Regents meetings following the offer from Apple and could be on the verge of leaving the conference.

Paul Finebaum previously hinted that the Pac-12 could be on the verge of a collapse

Paul Finebaum appeared on SportsCenter last week following news that the Colorado Buffaloes would leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12:

"With this departure, I think you have to honestly look at the Pac-12 no longer as a Power Five conference and I'm talking about in '24. You're losing your biggest name in USC and now, moving forward, you're losing your biggest star in Deion Sanders. This league is slowly coming undone and might as well just be pushed off into the Pacific because it is no longer, moving forward, a relevant conference in college football.

Check out Paul Finebaum's comments on the impact of Colorado's departure below (starting at the 0:43 mark):

In addition to the Buffaloes, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are both set to join the Big Ten in 2024. Furthermore, the Oregon Ducks and Huskies are reportedly being targeted by the Big Ten, while the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes are in contact with the Big 12.