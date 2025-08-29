  • home icon
"This legend deserves a G6 to Columbus": Fans overjoyed with airlines' warm gesture for Lee Corso before his retirement trip to Columbus

By Garima
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:25 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will begin its 2025 season in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday with a big game between No. 1-ranked Texas and No. 3-ranked Ohio State. But beyond the excitement of the game, the day will be especially meaningful, as Lee Corso, the longtime face of GameDay, will make his final appearance after nearly 40 years on the show.

Before heading to Columbus, Corso received a touching surprise at the Orlando airport. A Southwest Airlines gate agent, who had met Corso a few years earlier, honored him in front of the crowd at the gate. The agent thanked Corso for everything he’s done for college football and shared kind words about his career and life.

The agent also gave Lee Corso a framed photo from the first day they met, on Nov. 18, 2021, at the very same gate, also before a trip to Columbus. As a fun send-off, Corso was also given a bottle of champagne, with a joke that he should wait until after the flight to open it.

Fans reacted to the gesture on X.

“@espn wtf are you doing. This legend deserves a G6 to Columbus,” a fan wrote.
"This is amazing," one fan said.
" Freaking onions," another fan commented.

Others loved the moment and praised the airline’s gesture.

“Celebration of a man who made Saturdays unforgettable,” one fan commented.
“Hey EVERYONE, LOOK OVER HERE. A CELEBRITY!!! EVERYONE COME SAY HELLO,” a fan wrote.
“Loved this! So dope ❤️we love Lee!” another fan said.

Lee Corso’s GameDay co-host shared his respect

Lee Corso's GameDay co-hosts, including Kirk Herbstreit, shared their respect.

“Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we’re all lucky to have been around to witness it,” Herbstreit said in a statement. “He’s been like a second father to me.”

Corso is best known for his “headgear picks,” where he wears the mascot head of the team he predicts will win the big game. Since starting the tradition in 1996, he’s made 430 picks, creating one of college football’s most beloved segments. His final show will air at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

