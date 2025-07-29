"This man don't have a bladder or toes" - Antonio Brown takes shot at Deion Sanders amid Karrueche dating rumors after Colorado HC's cancer battle

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is known for speaking his mind on social media, even if it's controversial.As Deion Sanders revealed, he had surgery to remove his bladder, which had a cancerous tumor. By removing his bladder, his doctor called him cured, and during the surgery, American socialite and actress Karrueche was by Sanders' side, which Brown took a shot at.&quot;Karrueche... baby. This man don't have a bladder or toes. What are you doing,&quot; Brown wrote on X.After the video of Karrueche at the hospital and visibly emotional as Sanders underwent surgery, rumors of the two dating sparked on the internet, but Brown doesn't understand why she would be dating Sanders.Karrueche had previously dated Chris Brown and was also linked to former NFL receiver Victor Cruz.Deion Sanders plans to coach for Colorado this seasonDespite the health scare, Deion Sanders says he plans to coach at Colorado this season.Sanders held a press conference with Dr. Janet Kukreja, who did the surgery and claimed Sanders is cured.&quot;Given his commitments to his family and the team, [Sanders] elected to undergo a bladder removal,&quot; Kukreja said. &quot;We performed a full, robot-assisted laparoscopic bladder removal and [the] creation of a new bladder and I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer...“We’re lucky to have found it at this stage where I could say the word cure,” Kukreja added, “because I don’t use that word lightly as a cancer doctor.”After being cured, Sanders said his focus turned back to the sideline as he says he will be coaching the Buffaloes this season.“I always knew I was going to coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again,” Coach Prime said, via AP. “I just didn’t want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I have all of this on my plate. I don’t want that. I was like, ‘OK, can they bring one of those machines and put them in the office?’”Sanders will now focus on football and look to help the Buffaloes compete for a Big 12 championship. Colorado will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.