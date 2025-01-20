"This means a lot to Marcus. Special day": CFB world elated with Martin Luther King Jr. comment by Notre Dame coach

College football fans are elated that Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman will get a chance to compete for a national championship on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The holiday happens to be on the same day as the Fighting Irish take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ahead of the game, Freeman said he still wants the focus to be on King and not the national championship, as it's an important day for everyone.

"MLK Day is about celebrating the life of Dr. King," Freeman said. "None of that light should be taken away by this national championship game... No matter what the color of your skin is, the example he set for Americans I think is tremendous."

MLK Day is held on the third Monday of every January to honor the civil rights icon, who was born on Jan. 15, 1929.

After Freeman's comments, the college football world was pleased with what the Notre Dame coach had to say.

"Marcus Freeman beautifully bridges sports and history. Respect," a fan added.

"I know this means a lot to Marcus. Special day," another wrote.

Freeman has been an advocate for Black rights throughout his career, which is why many college football fans are rooting for him and the Fighting Irish.

"Yepp. This guy is a leader of men. Without a doubt," a fan wrote.

"Marcus Freeman connects the national championship with MLK Day—honoring legacy while chasing greatness! Good news," a fan added.

Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog against Ohio State in the national championship game.

"Well said, Coach #GoIrish," a fan added.

"Really hope he wins tonight," a fan wrote.

It seems many fans are rooting for Freeman and the Fighting Irish to defeat Ohio State in the national championship on Monday.

ESPN analyst discusses Marcus Freeman coaching on MLK Day

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the national championship game being on MLK Day is important to Marcus Freeman. The Notre Dame coach has wanted to lead by example, and Finebaum thinks if the Fighting Irish win, it would be special for the coach.

“There’s a couple of other reasons this could be very significant,” Finebaum said, via On3. “I think it’s pretty obvious what Marcus Freeman is fighting for tonight.

“It’s the social significance of a Black man winning the national championship on MLK Day in Martin Luther King Jr.’s hometown. That cannot be overlooked, and that would be one of the biggest stories of recent years, if ever, in college football.”

Freeman is 33-9 as Notre Dame coach and will become the first Black coach to win the national championship if he can beat the Buckeyes tonight.

