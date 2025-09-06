  • home icon
  "This is the moment you live for": Iowa State QB Rocco Becht exhilarated after massive win over rival Iowa in Week 2

"This is the moment you live for": Iowa State QB Rocco Becht exhilarated after massive win over rival Iowa in Week 2

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 06, 2025 21:56 GMT
Iowa State Cyclones QB Rocco Becht
Iowa State Cyclones QB Rocco Becht (IMAGN)

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht continued his impressive start to the season in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2 of college football action. The Cyclones won the rivalry game 16-13 after Kyle Konrardy's 54-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining on the clock.

After a near-flawless performance against the South Dakota Coyotes in Week 1, Becht went 18-of-27 for 134 yards, resulting in one touchdown against the Hawkeyes. It was the first home win for either team in five meetings.

During his news conference with Fox Sports' Jenny Taft, Becht spoke about clinching the crucial win that pushed the Cyclones to a 3-0 record this season.

"It feels amazing. I mean, you can feel it all around you, the crowd is going nuts," Becht said. "This is the moment that you live for. It wasn't our prettiest game but we got the job done. Shoutout to our defense and our kicker Kyle (Konrardy).
"I appreciate all those guys and we'll be better next week. I think the main thing was the ball. I didn't think I put the ball in harm's way and that's the biggest thing in my mind that I'm trying to do to help this team. No matter my stats, no matter anything, the ball is the biggest thing for me."
Rocco Becht makes Cyclones history

After leading the Cyclones to a hard-fought victory over the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Rocco Becht became just the second quarterback since Steele Jantz in 2012 to win two consecutive games against their in-state rivals.

Cyclones coach Matt Campbell praised his quarterback's composure in difficult moments during games.

“He’s had the ability to just go to work and not worry about competition, not worry about the outside noise, but worry about himself,” Campbell said. “I think he’s a great reflector of our program.
"Not really worrying about anything outside of our walls. How do we just constantly pound away at the process it takes for us to become our best? I think as he’s grown with that, we’ve grown with him, and that part’s been a great joy for all of us.”

After his impressive start, Rocco Becht is included in ESPN's "Heisman Five" list alongside LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier, Georgia Bulldogs' Gunner Stockton, Oklahoma Sooners' John Mateer and Florida State Seminoles' Tommy Castellanos.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

