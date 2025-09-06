"This is the moment you live for": Iowa State QB Rocco Becht exhilarated after massive win over rival Iowa in Week 2

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht continued his impressive start to the season in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2 of college football action. The Cyclones won the rivalry game 16-13 after Kyle Konrardy's 54-yard field goal with 1:52 remaining on the clock.After a near-flawless performance against the South Dakota Coyotes in Week 1, Becht went 18-of-27 for 134 yards, resulting in one touchdown against the Hawkeyes. It was the first home win for either team in five meetings.During his news conference with Fox Sports' Jenny Taft, Becht spoke about clinching the crucial win that pushed the Cyclones to a 3-0 record this season.&quot;It feels amazing. I mean, you can feel it all around you, the crowd is going nuts,&quot; Becht said. &quot;This is the moment that you live for. It wasn't our prettiest game but we got the job done. Shoutout to our defense and our kicker Kyle (Konrardy).&quot;I appreciate all those guys and we'll be better next week. I think the main thing was the ball. I didn't think I put the ball in harm's way and that's the biggest thing in my mind that I'm trying to do to help this team. No matter my stats, no matter anything, the ball is the biggest thing for me.&quot;Rocco Becht makes Cyclones historyAfter leading the Cyclones to a hard-fought victory over the Hawkeyes on Saturday, Rocco Becht became just the second quarterback since Steele Jantz in 2012 to win two consecutive games against their in-state rivals.Cyclones coach Matt Campbell praised his quarterback's composure in difficult moments during games.“He’s had the ability to just go to work and not worry about competition, not worry about the outside noise, but worry about himself,” Campbell said. “I think he’s a great reflector of our program.&quot;Not really worrying about anything outside of our walls. How do we just constantly pound away at the process it takes for us to become our best? I think as he’s grown with that, we’ve grown with him, and that part’s been a great joy for all of us.”After his impressive start, Rocco Becht is included in ESPN's &quot;Heisman Five&quot; list alongside LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier, Georgia Bulldogs' Gunner Stockton, Oklahoma Sooners' John Mateer and Florida State Seminoles' Tommy Castellanos.