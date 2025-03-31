"This is new Michigan": J.D. PicKell reveals Wolverines' "secret weapon" transforming the program

The Michigan Wolverines are heading into a new era of football where NIL and revenue-sharing will play a major role in a program's success rate. The revenue sharing will come into effect in April, where each participating team will be allocated $20.5 million to distribute among its programs and roster management.

Speaking about this new dimension of athletics, J.D. PicKell shared how Michigan will take advantage of this situation and that they have a secret weapon in Sean Magee, who also serves as associate athletic director and general manager of the program.

PicKell mentioned that Magee's presence in the program will prove viral going forward. He's somebody who knows the dynamics of Michigan athletics and has been a part of the culture since the Jim Harbaugh era.

“This is new Michigan. Hear me, this is new Michigan with how they're approaching roster building. Not a secret, you haven't seen Michigan play ball like this on the NIL front.

"That's encouraging, because in the last couple of seasons, you've seen Michigan win a national freaking championship,” PicKell said on his show on Sunday. (1:30)

“So you know that that brand has some power. You know that that brand has some success in the mind of recruits, whether it be portal or the high school level..

“I'm here to tell you that Michigan with Sean McGee, they have a true architect that actually understands Michigan. I think he's kind of the secret weapon, because Sean McGee, a lot of people don't know he was at Michigan during the Harbaugh era, and Sean McGee was a massive part of putting together those rosters that eventually won the national championship,” he added.

Michigan will have a new quarterback in 2025 season

Last year was a disastrous one for Sherrone Moore and team, as they wrapped up with an 8-5 record. They couldn't defend the national championship title and make the expanded version of the college football playoff.

Moreover, this offseason, Alex Orji, who was expected to start for the program, joined UNLV, so the QB battle narrows down to only two players.

It would be Bryce Underwood, entering his freshman year of college as nation's No. 1 recruit or Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene. The final decision will be made by the end of offseason practice, where both players will be given equal opportunities to showcase their skills separately.

If Moore wants to build a roster for the future, Underwood could be the most likely pick. But if the vision is to improve their 2025 season record with more experienced talent, Keene could be the best suitable pick.

