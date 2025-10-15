“This was one man’s call”: Urban Meyer criticizes Penn State's 'overreaction' in firing James Franklin 

James Franklin’s dismissal from Penn State after a decade has been one of the biggest stories in college football. It is ironic, as the Nittany Lions began the 2025 season ranked No. 2 but dropped out of the polls following three straight losses, and Franklin lost his job as well.On their weekly podcast “The Triple Option,” former coach Urban Meyer and ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram spoke on the scenario surrounding Franklin’s firing.“What I've heard from several sources is that this was one man's call the athletic director, which it really should be the board was really not aware is what I was told,” Meyer said.“When you start adding this up, Mark, this is not a $40 some million transaction, very high paid staff, which it should be. It's Penn State. Those guys are all gone and you have to pay them off.”Meyer said that Franklin’s buyout could reach $75 million.“Obviously Pat Craft knows what he's doing,” Meyer said. “Penn State's probably got a heck of a reservoir of money somewhere. I don't know where it is, but I've always tend to side on the side of the coach. I think this was an overreaction.”Meanwhile, Ingram praised Franklin’s contributions to Penn State.“We need to give coach Franklin his flowers,” Ingram said. “He took over a Penn State program when nobody wanted to go there, right? I know many guys who have played for him personally, who are stand up character guys who are great at the next level and have nothing but great things to say about him.However, Ingram agreed that Franklin’s struggles in big games against top opponents ultimately led to his exit from Penn State.Penn State team captain Nick Dawkins reflects on James Franklin's firing Following James Franklin’s dismissal, Penn State saw multiple decommitments, including all three 2027 commits: running back Kemon Spell, offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt and defensive back Gabe Jenkins.The 2026 class also experienced multiple decommitments, with some players reopening their recruitment.Even current Penn State players like team captain and center Nick Dawkins are frustrated with Franklin's firing.&quot;Ultimately, as players, it's an overwhelming sense of guilt—like we got our coach fired, we didn't play well enough, we didn't do our job good enough,&quot; Dawkins said (via 247Sports' Tyler Donohue). &quot;And now he doesn't have a job anymore. Just a new sense of ownership, responsibility.&quot;Terry Smith has been named interim head coach for Penn State after Franklin's departure.