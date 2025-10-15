  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “This was one man’s call”: Urban Meyer criticizes Penn State's 'overreaction' in firing James Franklin 

“This was one man’s call”: Urban Meyer criticizes Penn State's 'overreaction' in firing James Franklin 

By Maliha
Modified Oct 15, 2025 13:40 GMT
Urban Meyer and James Franklin (Credit-Instagram/BGSU)
Urban Meyer and James Franklin (Credit-Instagram/BGSU)

James Franklin’s dismissal from Penn State after a decade has been one of the biggest stories in college football. It is ironic, as the Nittany Lions began the 2025 season ranked No. 2 but dropped out of the polls following three straight losses, and Franklin lost his job as well.

Ad

On their weekly podcast “The Triple Option,” former coach Urban Meyer and ex-Alabama star Mark Ingram spoke on the scenario surrounding Franklin’s firing.

“What I've heard from several sources is that this was one man's call the athletic director, which it really should be the board was really not aware is what I was told,” Meyer said.
“When you start adding this up, Mark, this is not a $40 some million transaction, very high paid staff, which it should be. It's Penn State. Those guys are all gone and you have to pay them off.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Meyer said that Franklin’s buyout could reach $75 million.

“Obviously Pat Craft knows what he's doing,” Meyer said. “Penn State's probably got a heck of a reservoir of money somewhere. I don't know where it is, but I've always tend to side on the side of the coach. I think this was an overreaction.”

Meanwhile, Ingram praised Franklin’s contributions to Penn State.

Ad
“We need to give coach Franklin his flowers,” Ingram said. “He took over a Penn State program when nobody wanted to go there, right? I know many guys who have played for him personally, who are stand up character guys who are great at the next level and have nothing but great things to say about him.
Ad

However, Ingram agreed that Franklin’s struggles in big games against top opponents ultimately led to his exit from Penn State.

Penn State team captain Nick Dawkins reflects on James Franklin's firing

Following James Franklin’s dismissal, Penn State saw multiple decommitments, including all three 2027 commits: running back Kemon Spell, offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt and defensive back Gabe Jenkins.

Ad

The 2026 class also experienced multiple decommitments, with some players reopening their recruitment.

Even current Penn State players like team captain and center Nick Dawkins are frustrated with Franklin's firing.

"Ultimately, as players, it's an overwhelming sense of guilt—like we got our coach fired, we didn't play well enough, we didn't do our job good enough," Dawkins said (via 247Sports' Tyler Donohue). "And now he doesn't have a job anymore. Just a new sense of ownership, responsibility."

Terry Smith has been named interim head coach for Penn State after Franklin's departure.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications