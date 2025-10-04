"This police officer needs to be in jail": CFB fans outraged as Kyren Lacy's lawyer releases new video revealing stunning details on fatal car crash

Fans reacted as Kyren Lacy’s attorney Matt Ory provided new evidence surrounding the former LSU receiver's involvement in a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man in December.Lacy was charged with negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run in January. He was found dead from an apparent suicide on April 12 in Houston, a day before a scheduled grand jury hearing in the case.In an interview with HTV10 on Friday, Lacy's attorney disputed the allegations against the late receiver, saying he was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of the crash. He also provided a video of the incident that showed Lacy driving around the incident.Fans reacted to Ory's comments, asking for legal action against those involved.“The witness statement was refused. That tells you everything you need to know about Kyren Lacy. This man was innocent and took his own life because his life was ruined from the media slandering and defaming his name. This police officer needs to be in jail, TONIGHT,” one wrote.“Wow. The police should’ve had this video and wrapped up the investigation within days. How did they ever make the claims they did with this video available?! Inexcusable,” another said.“Wait wait a young man killed himself because people blamed him for the accident he did not commit or have anything to do with? Am I reading this right?,” a person exclaimed.&quot;All you guys jumped to conclusions for no reason imagine how he was feeling he was legit innocent he should be in the league rn,&quot; one added.Lacy wasn't invited to the 2025 Scouting Combine, and the charges weighed heavily on him. Friends said he was distressed and struggling with his mental health in the months following the allegations.“Such a heartbreaking loss … Prayers go out to Kyren and his loved ones. It’s devastating to know he lost his life under such circumstances. The police and media should be held accountable for this. Hopefully his family sues the hell out of em,” a fan said.“Every officer involved in this investigation should be fired,” one said.Lacy played for LSU from 2022 to 2024 and led the school with nine receiving touchdowns in his final season.Details of Kyren Lacy's attorney's new claimNearly eight months after initially defending Kyren Lacy in February, attorney Matt Ory said on Friday that Lacy didn't cause the Dec. 17 crash that claimed a life in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.In a 44-minute interview with HTV10 in Houma, Ory shared new details from his investigation, saying that video footage and data show Lacy’s green Dodge Charger was 72.6 yards behind the point of collision when Herman Hall’s vehicle struck another car on Highway 20.Ory presented surveillance video from a nearby gas station that captured Lacy’s car well behind the crash scene.“We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there’s no disputing that, further north, Kyren Lacy passed four cars,” Ory said (via Yahoo Sports).“However, he was back in his lane of travel, 92.3 yards — back in his lane — behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact. He’s 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word, behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was ever painted. Never.”Ory also said there were discrepancies in the police report, saying that another driver had swerved to avoid a gold truck, not Lacy’s green Charger. It also raised doubts about which vehicle had initiated the sequence. He also said that the responding officer turned off his body camera while the driver involved was writing the report.Ory also said there was a passenger, who the Louisiana State Police were aware of, in Kyren Lacy's vehicle but never identified or interviewed to corroborate what had happened that night.