"This is pretty egregious tampering": CFB insider digs deep into latest Wisconsin vs Miami NIL lawsuit

The University of Wisconsin filed an NIL lawsuit against the University of Miami last week. Reports state that the Hurricanes allegedly tampered with cornerback Xavier Lucas during and toward the end of the 2024 season.

The Badgers claim that the Hurricanes made “impermissible contacts" with then-Wisconsin star Lucas and his representatives in December and January, leading to the player’s transfer to Miami at the start of the year.

On Wednesday, college football analyst Dan Wetzel delved deeper into the Wisconsin vs. Miami NIL lawsuit. Here's what he said on ESPN's "College GameDay" podcast (Timestamp 26:27):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It does appear, as the laying of the facts as Wisconsin has done, we've not seen Miami's response, this is pretty egregious tampering. But the violation here is between a player and a school. So, did the player break that contract? And if there's a contract and it says, 'hey, you owe us the money back,' or there's a penalty or whatever, that's totally fine.

Trending

"(The) player is above 18. These are adults making contractual arrangements. And you get your address that way. What you don't do is count on these nebulous rules."

Per reports, Lucas signed a two-year contract with Wisconsin in December 2024, and the deal gave the Badgers nonexclusive rights to use the player's NIL. However, it reportedly also prohibited Lucas from committing to enroll or participating in athletics at a different school.

Xavier Lucas' attorney denies alleged meeting with Miami amid Wisconsin NIL lawsuit

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former Wisconsin CB Xavier Lucas - Source: Getty

Soon after Wisoncin's lawsuit against Miami came to light, Xavier Lucas' attorney, Darren Heitner, denied any alleged meeting with the Hurricanes in December.

"Wisconsin's allegations that my client, Xavier Lucas, met with a Miami coach and prominent alumnus in December 2024 are false," Heitner said as per On3.

In April, Heitner reflected on the possibility of a lawsuit while speaking to CBS Sports:

"There was a lot of sword waving, a lot of threats made to me and to the University of Miami, which is completely separate, because of what they call tampering. But they claimed they were going to enforce the agreement, that they hired local counsel down in Miami but it never amounted to anything. Maybe they still decide that they want to bring an action, but it's been complete silence for months now.

"You can win the battle and lose the war. If you're suing an athlete who committed and attended your institution, number one, you didn't even follow the NCAA rules in putting him in the transfer portal within 48 hours that you're obligated to do so. You already were anti-athlete in a strong sense, and now you're going to sue the athlete? Do recruits then want to go to Wisconsin when there are numerous other comparable options?"

Lucas spent one year at Wisconsin in the 2024 season. He recorded 18 tackles (12 solo), two passes defended, 1.0 sacks and one interception in his freshman year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.