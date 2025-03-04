“This probably isn’t going to matter”: Todd McShay makes his stance clear after Shedeur Sanders’ attitude leaves 2 NFL teams “unimpressed”

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback did not participate in any on-field drills at the combine to focus on meeting with teams.

NFL analyst Todd McShay recently reported that two teams were "unimpressed" by Sanders' attitude at the combine, but added that it did not affect the QB too much.

"This probably isn't going to matter," McShay said on Monday (18:02), via 'The McShay Show.' "It's probably going to have no bearing on his draft stock that a couple (of) teams were not impressed. (It) felt like he doesn't care what we think about him."

McShay also explained that Sanders' thinking was that he just needed to impress one of the teams that were looking for a QB. He listed the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants as needing a franchise signal-caller.

The Titans have the No.1 pick, followed by the Browns and the Giants. While there are signs that Sanders could be the first QB off the board, some suggest that Miami's Cam Ward could be taken ahead of him.

Shedeur Sanders expected to perform at Coloroado's Pro Day to boost draft stock

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

According to reports, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit in the past few months. The reasons are likely because he did not play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January and did not participate in the physical workouts at the combine.

However, Sanders will reportedly perform at Colorado's Pro Day. The date has not been confirmed but is expected to be held between March 18 and 21.

Sanders started his college football career at Jackson State in 2021 and played two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023.

In his final year with the Buffs, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and he also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

