"This process takes time": Brian Kelly urges patience as new evidence surfaces in Kyren Lacy’s fatal crash investigation

Brian Kelly shared his reaction about the ongoing investigation into former Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy’s fatal crash case. It comes following new footage showing that Lacy was not responsible for the deadly accident.

Ad

As No. 11 LSU prepares to face South Carolina at Tiger Stadium, Kelly took the podium on Monday to discuss several topics, including his take on Lacy’s case.

“I thought that this is a process that takes time,” Kelly said (via On3). “I think I said back when this occurred that let’s wait until all the information comes out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“For us to make these universal statements early on it just doesn’t serve anybody well. I don’t have any facts. I’m following it just like you guys are. Let’s just be patient and make sure all of the information gets out.”

Ad

Trending

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Lacy had been charged in January with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless driving following a crash on Highway 20 in Lafourche Parish that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Ad

Lacy's attorney Matthew Ory claimed in February that he was not at fault. Before the case could go to trial, the LSU star died by suicide in April from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, in last week's HTV 10 interview, Ory presented new video evidence indicating that Lacy had passed four vehicles before the crash but was around 90 yards behind Hall’s car and over 70 yards away at the moment of impact. Ory said that this data came directly from the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Ad

On Monday, Louisiana State Police told WDSU they plan to release the video evidence, following Attorney General Liz Murrill’s statement that she is working with state police to independently review all witness accounts and materials connected to the case.

Brian Kelly honors Kyren Lacy with emotional tribute

Kyren Lacy played at LSU from 2022 to 2024 and declared himself for the 2025 NFL Draft days after the car accident. During his time in Baton Rouge, he recorded 58 receptions for 866 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season.

Ad

Kelly shared a heartfelt tribute to Lacy on Monday.

“He’s loved by us,” Kelly said (via On3). “He was loved before, and is loved after. There’s not really a need to talk to our team. They follow it. They love Kyren. He was a great teammate and is going to be missed.”

Lacy capped off his college career by tying for the Southeastern Conference lead with 10 touchdown catches and earning second-team All-SEC honors in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More