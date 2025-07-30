"This program has been building tremendously": Greg McElroy raves about Dan Lanning & Oregon's prowess heading into year 2 at Big Ten

Dan Lanning made a stellar entry into the highly competitive Big Ten last year after a brief stint in the Pac-12. The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their 2024 season with a 13-1 record. What's impressive is how Lanning and Co. took down Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in the same season.

Heading into 2025, expectations are quite low, as Lanning has lost plenty of veteran talents to the NFL and transfer portal. Even the QB position will see a young personnel, Dante Moore, taking the field after Dillon Gabriel's NFL departure. Nevertheless, according to college football analyst Greg McElroy, Oregon remains a national championship contender.

Ever since Lanning's arrival at Eugene, the Ducks have been on a steady rise. They won the Big Ten championship game last season and made the college football playoff. McElroy expects the same this upcoming season.

“You won a national championship contender probably going to be annually in this new era that we're looking at, to make your Big Ten debut, to go run the table throughout the regular season, to beat Ohio State, to beat Michigan, to beat Penn State, all in the same season. That's a difficult thing to do,” McElroy said on his ESPN podcast on Monday. [Timestamp - 5:45]

“To finish 12 and 0, for the first time since 2010 pretty impressive. And to win 7 of their nine big 10 games by at least 21 plus points, pretty good as well. I know it was not great there in the Rose Bowl, but you can tell that this program has been building tremendously with what Dan Lanning's done over the last few years."

Dan Lanning claims to be ready for year 2 challenges in Big Ten

Being in a highly competitive league comes with its own set of challenges. Playing tough opponents throughout the season is a natural aspect. Dan Lanning, who's well aware of that, noted that his team is more than ready to take on the challenges.

Speaking to the reporters at fall camp, he admitted to learning a lot of new things in his first year at Big Ten. This upcoming season, the Gators will have a young roster led by Dante Moore at QB. It will be a challenging task to replace veteran stars who had been the backbone of the program in the last two years.

Nevertheless, Lanning is confident about the Ducks' offseason practice, so expect nothing less than a 12+ winning season for them in 2025.

