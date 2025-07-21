"This program will never win another natty" - CFB fans react as nation's No. 2 RB Derrek Cooper commits to Texas over Miami and Georgia

Five-star running back Derrek Cooper committed to Texas' 2026 class on Sunday. The standout from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose Steve Sarkisian's program over Miami and Georgia.“Terry blacks I’m on my way!” Cooper told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.Despite never taking an official visit to Austin, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound athlete committed to Texas. According to InsideTexas reporter Justin Wells, the Longhorns made a significant NIL offer to land Cooper, and his decision earned him backlash from some fans.&quot;This program will never win another natty lmao,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Boy…If Texas Can’t Win A Natty Head Up They Damn Sure Gone Pay For One,&quot; a person wrote.&quot;Didn't want the competition at RBU. Hate to see it,&quot; one mocked.&quot;Sold his soul for money. You better win that natty cause that Miami curse don’t catch up to you,&quot; a netizen said.Cooper’s commitment follows a wave of high-profile recruiting success for Sarkisian, as just last week, he landed five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and flipped elite defensive lineman James “JJ” Johnson. Texas fans were energized by the momentum.&quot;We’re a machine! HookEm Horns,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Smart decision young man! You want to develop into an nfl draft pick and win at a high level!&quot; one exclaimed.Texas' 2026 class now has 21 committed players and ranks No. 4 in the nation. Derrek Cooper is the sixth five-star commit in the Longhorns this cycle, joining quarterback Dia Bell, linebacker Tyler Atkinson, edge rusher Richard Wesley, defensive lineman James Johnson and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr.Derrek Cooper shares the reasons behind his commitment to TexasDerrek Cooper is a highly agile free safety with excellent lateral movement and a passion for making plays in the alley. As a running back, he has the speed to outrun most college-level defenders, making his commitment a big addition for Texas.A key factor in his decision was the reputation of Texas running backs coach Chad Scott. During his announcement, Cooper explained why he chose Steve Sarkisian’s program. He said (via The Daily Texan):“They’re known as RB-U. They’ve had a lot of backs in the league. Five running backs in three years. Coach Scott, he’s a great dude, great coach, and I would like to learn from him. Being a running back under his presence, I feel like I’m going to get to the next level.”While Derrek Cooper has the versatility to play safety for Texas, he is most likely to make his impact at running back. He is the No. 2 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 37 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals' Industry Rankings.