"This purchase is going to help me make money": Deion Sanders Jr. flexes brand new expensive gadget before giving tour of Red house in Prime estate

Deion Sanders Jr. may not be a football star like his father, Deion Sanders, or his brother Shedeur Sanders, but he has worked tirelessly behind the camera to build "Well Off Media," which is now paying dividends.

On Friday, Deion Sanders Jr. provided a look at his estate. There, he made a splashy buy that will help him generate more money. He revealed that he bought a Manley Reference Microphone, a high-end piece of studio equipment used by elite artists and producers.

"See, I just made a new purchase — but this purchase is going to help me make money. So it’s not really, you know what I’m saying, it’s expensive, but it’s worth it ... How about this microphone? For music. Music, music — microphone. Look how big the box is. (5:25 onwards)

Daryus, Sanders' videographer, helped him post the new content.

"Of course, Daryus is behind the camera — we back working," Sanders Jr. added. "Daryus just posted a video, or we about to — y’all go check that out ASAP. I wasn’t here to help him record, I was in Dallas picking up that mic. So if it’s like handheld stuff, it’ll be different tomorrow. I’ll be here. But we about to get one of the, uh... whatever these are — CANMs. We about to get one of these and go over."

Deion Sanders Jr. provides look at Coach Prime's Red House

Later in the video, Deion Sanders Jr plans to avoid using his dad’s personal mobile studio unit (which he jokingly didn’t want to smoke cigars in) and instead head to the "Red House" in their warehouse area to begin setting up new studio equipment.

"That’s my dad’s personal one, and I don’t want to smoke a cigar in there, so I ain’t gonna get that," Bucky added. "But we’re going to get another one, drive to the Red House. This bird’s going crazy right now. But drive to the warehouse and set up some studio stuff over there.

"Because when he goes to sleep, I don’t want to be loud just yelling, ‘Oh!’ or yelling ‘Lil Ho!’ and he’s over there having the greatest sleep of his life."

The “Red House” seems to be the next hub for creative and musical production for the Sanders clan, who are in the rap scene. It is away from the main house where Coach Prime (Deion Sanders Sr.) sleeps.

