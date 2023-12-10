"This is my purpose, man": Michigan star RB Blake Corum hosts toy drive at Somerset Mall to give it back to Detroit and community

Michigan running back Blake Corum is hosting a holiday toy drive this Saturday at the Somerset Collection in Troy, Michigan. As per the announcement, fans can donate toys and also have the opportunity to take a photo with several of Corum's Wolverines teammates.

The two-time Ameche–Dayne Running Back of the Year has expressed his excitement for the event and encouraged people to come out and make a difference.

“I can’t wait to see everyone tomorrow!! Let’s all make a difference!!” Blake Corum wrote on his X account.

The first 100 toys are valued at up to $25 per toy and will be matched by LEGO, BUILD-A-BEAR and TOYS R US. In collaboration with Champions Circle and the Michigan Army National Guard, Corum's toy drive is designed to support the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

In his third "Giving Back 2 Give Thanks" event last month, the Big Ten RB of the Year said:

“This is my purpose, man, just getting my mind sometimes away from football, away from stress and anxiety.”

Fans can visit the Somerset Collection at 2800 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48084, on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

After the toy drive, some Michigan football stars will sign memorabilia for fans from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blake Corum's autograph on trading cards and photos

Big Ten Championship Football

At Somerset Collection North, an impressive lineup of Michigan players will meet fans during the Michigan Football Signing Event.

Blake Corum, Rod Moore, Colston Loveland and Mike Sainristil are just a few of the many stars fans will have the chance to interact with.

Other notable players include Donovan Edwards, Zak Zinter, Will Johnson, Trevor Keegan, Quentin Johnson, Junior Colson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Mike Barrett, Jaylen Harrell, AJ Barner, Cornelius Johnson, Semaj Morgan, Trente Jones, Caden Kolesar, Rayshaun Benny, Josh Wallace, Josiah Stewart, James Turner, Keon Sabb, Max Bredeson and Joe Taylor.

According to the official website of Somerset Collection, Tickets cost $125 per person, and according to officials, only trading cards and photos will be signed by Blake Corum, Colston Loveland, Donovan Edwards and Will Johnson.