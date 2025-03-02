On the third day of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs participated in the drills and workouts. Two quarterbacks who took the spotlight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis were Colorado's Shedeur and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Sanders spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes after transferring from Jackson State. He helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance while winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. On the other hand, Dart led the Rebels to a 10-3 campaign and a Gator Bowl victory over Duke.

On Sunday, the NFL shared a video of Sanders and Dart's interaction during the combine. Both quarterbacks greeted each other while sharing a conversation amidst the competition.

Fans shared their perspective and cherished the meetup of Dart and Sanders in Indianapolis. Some of them are looking forward to watching these quarterbacks be successful.

"I feel like this QB class is going to be generational," one fan said.

"Hope both these boys are successful," another fan commented.

Comments on post (IG/@NFL)

"Hate on this qb class so forced watch the go crazy this season," this fan stated.

Some fans have already termed Shedeur and Dart as legends and predicted them to be superstars in the NFL.

"Two Mississippi legends," another fan wrote.

Comments on post (IG/@NFL)

"The first round of this qb class is going to be legendary," this fan said.

"Yea they gone be elite fs," one fan commented.

Comments on post (IG/@NFL)

According to several experts and scouts, the 2025 QB class of the NFL draft is considered weak. Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the top two quarterbacks. However, both decided to forego the workouts and drills at the combine.

Jaxson Dart, on the other hand, participated in the passing drills and workouts in Indianapolis. He went 18 of 23 in the passing session but decided not to run the 40-yard dash. Unlike Sanders and Ward, the Ole Miss QB is projected to be a late first-round to early second-round pick in April.

NFL analyst argues that Shedeur Sanders is closer to Jaxson Dart than Cam Ward

The Colorado quarterback's draft stock has been reportedly falling ever since he decided not to participate in the Scouting Combine. On Saturday, NFL analyst Lindsay Rhodes shared a tweet. Rhodes shared her takeaways and key points from the combine.

She said the gap between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is big, and Ward's chances of going No.1 are increasing. She also quoted CBS Sports' Mike Renner, saying that Sanders was closer in comparison to Jaxson Dart than Ward.

Expand Tweet

Dart's performance at the combine will significantly help his draft stock to rise. However, the debate between Sanders and Ward as the first signal-caller off the board continues to get intense.

The top three teams in the draft have problems in their QB department. Thus, the question remains: who will entice these teams more in April?

