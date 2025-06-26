"This is your QB likely of the future" - ASU insider names Sam Leavitt's successor ahead of Kenny Dillingham-led team's 2025 season

Arizona State has shown recent success under Kenny Dillingham. After winning the Big 12 title in 2024, the Sun Devils are on a path to becoming a powerhouse. Quarterback Sam Leavitt played a big part in that rise. In 2024, he threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 443 yards and five TDs.

However, with Leavitt likely entering his final season, the question of “who comes next?” is already being asked.

According to ASU insider Anthony Totri from PHNX Sports, the answer is class of 2026 prospect Jake Fette.

“This is your quarterback likely of the future,” Totri said on Saturday. “He’s at an Elite 11 camp, number eight overall quarterback prospect in that 2026 class by 247 Sports. He’s a top-five Arizona State high school quarterback commit this century."

Fette, a junior at Del Valle High School (Travis County, Texas), committed to ASU in September. He’s considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country, ranked No. 4 by On3 Recruits.

Last season, he threw for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 589 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led Del Valle to a 10-1 record and a deep playoff run.

Todd McShay and Kenny Dillingham praise Sam Leavitt

Earlier this month, former ESPN draft expert Todd McShay praised Sam Leavitt on his podcast, “The McShay Show.”

McShay compared Leavitt to NFL quarterback Brock Purdy, who went from last pick in the draft to a Super Bowl starter. He even said Leavitt might be more athletic than Purdy.

“I think we’re seeing just the beginning of this guy,” McShay said. “I think his future is really, really bright. Tough, competitive.”

Kenny Dillingham added to that praise, as he said on the “College Gameday Podcast” on June 18.

“He's a competitor. He makes plays that we don't call the play for. I think anytime that your quarterback makes you look good, you've got a chance. So not only can he make plays when we don't (make) a good call, when somebody gets beat, he extends the plays. ... It's reminiscent of Jake Plummer in that he works like a champion.”

Sam Leavitt and Arizona State will open their 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona.

