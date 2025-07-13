"This is ridiculous" - CFB fans stunned by Jordan Seaton's "massive" physique ahead of Colorado's 2025 season

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is looking a lot different ahead of the 2025 season. The sophomore tackle posted a post-workout picture on his Instagram story on Saturday with the caption, “Lord help them.”

A screenshot of the picture has found its way to X, where it is generating a lot of reactions from fans. A fan, Los’Equis, wrote:

“If you saw Seat and a bear throwing hands..HELP THE BEAR. Idk how Coach Prime got Swasey out of retirement bc this is insane.”

Another fan, Marlostanfield, wrote:

“Excuse me? He was not this massive last year on everything….”

AMF wrote:

“This is ridiculous! Bruh going top 5 in two years.”

DJ MurkCity wrote:

“Is bro even 20 yet?”

Bitcoin Punter commented:

“My buddy’s kid took a pic with J. Seat when they were both freshmen at Colorado. It’s wild how different he looks in only two years.”

Chop It Up Sports also commented:

“His whole physique changed it’s crazy.”

Jordan Seaton was a five-star recruit out of high school, ranking as the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally. He chose Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Maryland and more.

Seaton was handed a starting role in Colorado’s offensive line as a true freshman, making him the first true freshman tackle to start for the Buffs. He had an impressive season, protecting Shedeur Sanders.

At the end of the regular season, he’d allowed only two sacks on 579 pass-blocking sacks, earning a first-team freshman All-American honor from The Athletic.

Jordan Seaton comments on his body transformation

Ahead of the new season, Jordan Seaton and a host of other Big 12 players participated in the conference media days last week. In an exclusive interview with SI Sports’ Skyler Gerard, he discussed the process of his body transformation and the general effect it’s having on him.

“It has upped my game a lot from not being tired, from waking up feeling good, from our coaches telling us we gotta exert," Seaton said. "I’m the guy telling my teammates, ‘Come on, y’all can push through it.’

“Being able to uplift my teammates on and off the field and being in the best shape possible, there’s no better feeling. I’m feeling amazing.”

Seaton will be protecting a different quarterback this season after Sanders’ departure to the NFL. However, his task, whether it’s for Julian Lewis or Kaidon Salter, will remain the same.

