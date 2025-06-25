"This is ridiculous" - Cooper Manning fumed at college coaches for trying to lure Arch with scholarships in sixth grade

Arch Manning has been in the spotlight heading into his first year as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback. However, the prodigy spent most of his formative years away from the limelight.

Arch's family, especially his father, Cooper, kept the media away from his son to avoid any 'Manning hype' even before he was a teenager. According to 'The Athletic', Cooper fumed at college coaches who attempted to lure Arch with scholarship offers when he was in the sixth grade.

“I was like, ‘We’re not having any of this scholarship stuff,’” Cooper said. “‘This is ridiculous. He doesn’t even have braces yet.’”

At the time, Arch didn't have a cellphone. He reportedly didn't want any gadgets at a young age and preferred playing outdoors. However, when he got a phone, Arch began receiving calls from coaches at top universities. It led to the family enforcing stricter rules for Arch, including a curfew, which was much earlier than his friends.

Arch's uncles, Eli and Peyton, each won two Super Bowls during their careers as quarterbacks in the NFL. His grandfather, Archie, played in the big league for 14 seasons and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Cooper played as a wideout during his high school days, but never played football at the collegiate level after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis. Nonetheless, Cooper is hoping that his son Arch can make it big in the NFL one day to continue the family legacy.

Texas QB Arch Manning is in no rush to play in the NFL

According to reports, Arch Manning is in no rush to play in the NFL. Instead, sources have suggested that he wants to focus on his development as much as he can at the collegiate level before going pro.

Arch can declare for the 2026 NFL draft. However, he is keeping his options open to potentially play two years as a starter at Texas. This would mean that the QB could declare for the 2027 NFL draft. Arch played 10 games last season as the backup to Quinn Ewers. However, he got two starts and led the Longhorns to dominant victories in both.

Arch finished last season with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions, also rushing for four TDs. He is set to improve on those numbers when he starts for Texas in the 2025 season.

