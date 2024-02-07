“This is a ridiculous decision” - CFB world roasts Carson Beck after Georgia QB buys Lamborghini Urus worth $270,000

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will be rolling campus in style next season. An Instagram post from On3 on Monday revealed that the Bulldogs junior had purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante valued at over $270,000.

The image was originally posted by the "Atlanta Autos" Instagram account on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While it is an impressive-looking SUV, fans seemed perplexed by this decision to make such a large purchase. They questioned if this was the best way to spend the money earned from his NIL deals.

Fans questioned Beck's financial decision

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

.According to On3, Carson Beck's NIL value is $1.5 million. He has NIL deals with Zero FG Energy, Leaf Trading Cards, Associated Credit Union and The Players Lounge.

Carson Beck's stats

Beck will be returning next season for his fifth year to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. He didn't play a snap as a redshirt in his freshman season and served as backup to both JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett until 2023.

Beck made 11 appearances for the Bulldogs in those two seasons, throwing for 486 yards and six touchdowns.

After a long-awaited debut as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, Beck threw for 294 yards and added two total touchdowns. He finished his first season as Georgia's starter, throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Georgia was ranked No. 1 for most of the season but missed out on the College Football Playoff after a heart-breaking 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game. Georgia set a record for the largest margin of victory in a FBS bowl game after dismantling a short-handed Florida State 63-3 to win the Orange Bowl.

Poll : Was it smart for Carson Beck to purchase his Lamborghini Urus Performante Yes No 0 votes